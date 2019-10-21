The Associated Press
3 US soldiers killed in accident at Fort Stewart
FORT STEWART, Ga. — U.S. Army officials say three soldiers were killed and three others were injured when the armored vehicle they were riding in was involved in an accident during training at Fort Stewart in Georgia.
Officials with the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield’s 3rd Infantry Division said in a news release that the accident occurred early Sunday morning. The release had few additional details, and a spokesman said the Army was not saying anything more.
The soldiers were with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team and were in a Bradley fighting vehicle. They were not immediately identified.
The Army says the three injured soldiers were evacuated and taken to an Army hospital, where they were being evaluated and treated.
Schumer calls for probe of contaminated baby food
NEW YORK — The Senate’s top Democrat is calling on the Food and Drug Administration to examine a report that found dozens of baby food products contaminated with lead and other metals.
Sen. Chuck Schumer says Sunday the FDA must take more action to regulate the baby food industry. A study by Healthy Babies Bright Futures found the presence of heavy metals in 95% of the 168 baby foods that were tested.
The study found 95% of the food tested contained lead, arsenic, mercury or cadmium. It found one in four baby foods that were tested contained all four metals.
The New York senator says consumers “rightfully expect those foods to be undeniably safe, appropriately regulated and nutritiously sustaining.”
Police, paramedics rushing to shooting report hurt in crash
CHICAGO — Police officers and paramedics rushing to a reported shooting at a party in a Chicago neighborhood have been injured after their vehicles collided.
The police cruiser and ambulance crashed Saturday night. The collision tipped the ambulance onto its side.
Two officers and two paramedics were taken to a hospital. Their injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.
The shooting occurred about 10 p.m. on the city’s west side. A 16-year-old boy died after being shot in the head and chest at the party in an apartment building. Another 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl suffered gunshot wounds to their legs. Both were hospitalized.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.