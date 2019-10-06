The Associated Press
Alabama hospitals pay hackers in ransomware attack
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — An Alabama hospital system that quit accepting new patients after a ransomware attack said Saturday it had gotten a key to unlock its computer systems.
A statement from DCH Health Systems didn’t say how the three-hospital system got the information needed to unlock its data. But The Tuscaloosa News quoted spokesman Brad Fisher as saying the hospital system paid the attackers.
“For ongoing security reasons, we will be keeping confidential specific details about the investigation and our coordination with the attacker,” Fisher told the newspaper.
The company stopped accepting new patients at its hospitals in Tuscaloosa, Northport and Fayette because of a ransomware attack that hit early Tuesday. New patients were sent to hospitals in Birmingham and Mississippi.
Hospitals will continue diverting all but the most critically ill patients through the weekend, the statement said.
The hospitals said hackers used the ransomware variant Ryuk to lock its files, but the hack didn’t compromise the care of patients. Workers reverted to using paper files.
The three hospitals, which mostly serve west Alabama, have about 850 beds total and admitted more than 32,000 patients last year.
Warren dismisses top staffer for inappropriate behavior
WASHINGTON — Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign has dismissed its national organizing director following “multiple complaints” of inappropriate behavior.
Spokeswoman Kristen Orthman says the campaign received complaints about Rich McDaniel over the past two weeks and retained outside counsel to conduct an investigation. McDaniel was fired after the campaign determined that his reported conduct was “inconsistent” with its values.
Word of the dismissal was first reported by Politico.
In a statement to Politico, McDaniel said he “would never intentionally engage in any behavior inconsistent with the campaign or my own values” and he wished his former colleagues well.
McDaniel worked on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential bid and Doug Jones’ successful Senate run in Alabama in 2017.
Toddlers wander from daycare unnoticed, stopped by drivers
GILBERT, Ariz. — A suburban Phoenix preschool is under investigation after several toddlers wandered away and onto a street without notice.
The Arizona Republic reports that seven toddlers walked away from the Little Sunshine’s Playhouse & Preschool in Gilbert and into traffic Friday morning. Several drivers had to slam on their brakes, get out of their cars and corral the children, who were as young as about 18 months.
A teacher at the school told a woman who found the toddlers that nobody had noticed they were gone. They apparently left through a gate that malfunctioned.
Gilbert police are investigating the incident.
Cubs get locked in van, honk horn to get out
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Two bear cubs were rescued after they locked themselves in a van and then honked the horn for help.
News reports say security technician Jeff Stokely had parked his van outside a customer’s home in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and went to work. Soon he heard a horn honking and realized it was his van. He went back to the van and was surprised when he saw two small bear cubs locked inside and repeatedly hitting the horn.
Stokely says the cubs must have climbed in through the driver side door and then locked themselves by hitting the lock button.
Stokely took video and photos of the cubs before opening a door to let them out.
He says he didn’t see Mama Bear nearby.
Car drives through gate at Georgia military base, 3 killed
ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Authorities say a man drove through a gate at Robins Air Force Base and collided with a security barrier, killing himself and two passengers.
The incident occurred Friday night after the vehicle approached the Russell Parkway gate and refused to stop.
News outlets report the car then crashed through the gate, prompting guards to activate a security barrier to keep the vehicle from advancing. The speeding vehicle then hit the barrier.
According to a news release, the driver and a passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. A third man was rushed to Houston Medical Center, where he died.
Authorities said none of the men killed were affiliated with the base.
Their names are not being released until their families have been notified.
Jury sides with Iowa newspaper in ex-official’s lawsuit
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A jury has sided with an Iowa newspaper in a lawsuit brought by a former administrator of the state’s third-largest city.
A Scott County jury on Friday ruled in favor of the Quad-City Times and its journalists. Former Davenport city administrator Craig Malin had sued, arguing the paper published false stories and opinion pieces about his official actions, forcing him out after 14 years with the city.
The newspaper’s reporting on Davenport’s handling of financial negotiations for a new casino prompted the mayor to call for Malin’s termination.
The newspaper defended its coverage as accurate watchdog journalism protected by the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment.
The Quad-City Times reported that Malin had sought more than $1.5 million in damages. Judge Henry Latham ordered Malin to pay court costs.
