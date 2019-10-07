The Associated Press
Nevada fighting to keep ‘zombie deer’ from entering state
LAS VEGAS — Zombie deer may sound like something in a bad B-movie, but wildlife regulators say they’re real and officials are working to keep them out of Nevada.
The Las Vegas Sun reports the term relates to animals that have contracted chronic wasting disease, a highly contagious and terminal disorder that causes symptoms such as lack of fear of humans, lethargy and emaciation. It can destroy deer and elk populations.
Peregrine Wolff, a Nevada Department of Wildlife veterinarian, says officials are testing dead animals and monitoring migratory elk and deer at the state line with Utah for signs of the sickness.
States reporting animals with the illness include Kansas, Colorado and Wyoming.
The disease is neither viral nor bacterial. Instead, it is transmitted by prions — protein particles that have been linked to brain diseases including mad cow disease in cattle and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease in humans.
Prion diseases damage brain tissue, leading to abnormal behavior, and are incurable.
Dallas police investigate death of witness in ex-cop’s trial
DALLAS — A man who testified in the murder trial of a white Dallas police officer who fatally shot her black neighbor was killed in a shooting, his attorney said.
Dallas police said they were investigating Friday night’s shooting that left one man dead and that authorities do not yet have a motive. Police have not released the victim’s name, but attorney Lee Merritt posted a statement on Twitter saying that Joshua Brown was the person who killed. Brown lived in the same apartment complex as Amber Guyger and Botham Jean and testified at Guyger’s trial, where she was convicted of murder on Tuesday.
Merritt said he had spoken with Brown’s mother and “she is devastated.”
Brown’s death was first reported by The Dallas Morning News.
Ex-officer not guilty of manslaughter in Georgia shooting
WOODBINE, Ga. — A former Georgia police officer who fatally shot a fleeing, unarmed black man was acquitted Saturday of voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter.
The jury, however, found Zechariah Presley guilty of violating his oath of office in the 2018 shooting of Tony Green, 33, in coastal Camden County near the Georgia-Florida state line.
Presley was ordered to be jailed pending sentencing Oct. 18. He faces a prison term of one to five years.
Presley sat silently at the defense table. Green’s relatives wiped away tears after the verdict was read.
Pastor Mack De’Von Knight, whose church Green attended, denounced the acquittals outside the courthouse, saying the evidence was “open and shut.”
“He admitted that he killed Tony Green in cold blood,” Knight said. “To me, it’s hunting season for the young black man and we’re being gunned down in the streets and there’s no repercussions, there’s no consequences for these officers.”
Suspect held in fatal bludgeoning of sleeping homeless men
NEW YORK — A homeless man wielding a long metal bar rampaged through New York City’s Chinatown early Saturday attacking other homeless people who were sleeping, killing four and leaving a fifth with serious injuries, police said.
Police recovered the weapon, which was still in the suspect’s hands when he was arrested, officials said.
“The motive appears to be, right now, just random attacks,” Chief of Manhattan South Detectives Michael Baldassano said, adding there was no evidence yet that the victims were “targeted by race, age, anything of that nature.”
Randy Rodriguez Santos was taken into police custody early Saturday. Police say he has been arrested at least a half-dozen other times in the past two years, three times on assault charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.