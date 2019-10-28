The Associated Press
Average US price of gas drops 4 cents per gallon
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dropped 4 cents per gallon (3.8 liters) over the past two weeks to $2.68.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that there may be further drops soon, as refinery maintenance season starts to slow and demand for gasoline declines this time of year.
The price at the pump is 24 cents lower than it was a year ago.
The highest average price in the nation is $4.71 a gallon in San Francisco.
The lowest average is $2.12 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The average price of diesel is unchanged at $3.06 per gallon.
Remembering ‘Cupcake’ at a Birmingham funeral
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hundreds of people have packed an Alabama church for the funeral of a girl who police say was killed after her Oct. 12 kidnapping from a Birmingham birthday party.
The funeral of 3-year-old Kamille McKinney began Sunday afternoon at New Beginning Christian Ministry in Birmingham.
The crowd filled the 700-seat church less than 10 miles from a public housing project where the girl known as “Cupcake” was abducted. A fellowship hall was used to seat the overflow of mourners.
The child’s body was found amid garbage 10 days later. Authorities have charged a man and a woman with kidnapping and capital murder in her death.
Newsom declares statewide emergency in California
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a statewide emergency as wildfires and extreme weather conditions forced almost 200,000 people from their homes.
He said in a statement Sunday that officials are deploying “every resource available” to respond to the wildfires, including a large blaze in Northern California’s wine country driven by powerful winds.
Smoke from a second wildfire in the San Francisco Bay Area briefly halted traffic on a bridge. The flames came dangerously close to homes in Vallejo.
Man wins lottery prize on way for cancer treatment
PINK HILL, N.C. — A North Carolina man won a $200,000 lottery prize while on the way to his last round of chemotherapy.
WTVD-TV reports that Ronnie Foster bought the winning scratch-off ticket before getting treatment for colon cancer.
Foster said he claimed the prize Friday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh. He said he took home about $140,000 after taxes.
Foster said he plans to use part of his winnings to pay his medical bills.
Family of man who died after arrest in Mississippi sues city
JACKSON, Miss. — The family of a man whose death following an arrest in Mississippi has been deemed a homicide is suing the city and three police officers.
The Clarion Ledger reports that the suit accuses officers of beating 62-year-old George Robinson on Jan. 13.
Robinson died two days later. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart has said an autopsy found Robinson suffered blunt force trauma to his head. His death was ruled a homicide.
Police were looking for suspects in the shooting death of a pastor when they encountered Robinson in his car.
They arrested Robinson in Jackson on suspicion of resisting arrest, but then let him go.
Police spokesman Sgt. Roderick Holmes told the Clarion Ledger the department is awaiting findings from a Hinds County District Attorney’s investigation.
Iowa woman dies after explosion at gender reveal party
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — An Iowa woman has died after an explosion at a gender reveal party created debris that hit her.
The Marion County Sheriff’s office says the explosion happened at a home in central Iowa around 4 p.m. Saturday during a party to announce the gender of a baby a couple is expecting.
Deputies arrived at the home in Knoxville to find a 56-year-old woman dead. Knoxville is about 40 miles southeast of Des Moines.
2 arrested at Confederate monument protest in North Carolina
PITTSBORO, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say they’ve arrested two people after a “physical altercation” at a protest over a Confederate statue slated to be removed.
The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday it arrested Calvin James Megginson and Timothy James Osborn on charges related to the altercation. Both were released and are due in court next month.
A pro-Confederate group is trying to stop removal of the statue, which has been stationed outside the county courthouse in Pittsboro since 1907.
The county’s plans to remove the monument have sparked protests and counter-protests that have resulted in multiple arrests in the past month.
Woman, 78, gets 22 years for attempted murder of lawyer
COVINGTON, La.— A 78-year-old Louisiana woman has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for trying to kill her attorney.
Patricia Currie of Mandeville was 75 when she raised a loaded shotgun toward Keith Couture in 2016.
A St. Tammany Parish jury convicted Currie in August of attempted second-degree murder, which carries a minimum sentence of 10 years. Prosecutors asked for the 50-year maximum at Thursday’s sentencing by Judge Alan Zaunbrecher, District Attorney Warren Montgomery said in a news release Friday.
Couture testified in August that Currie arrived when he was alone, and he found latex gloves on her hands, plastic grocery bags on her feet and a towel across her lap, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.
When he asked why she was there, she said she had come to kill him, showed him the shotgun under the towel and raised it toward him, but he wrestled it away, he said.
