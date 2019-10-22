The Associated Press
Man charged in church shooting accused of assaulting lawyer
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man charged with shooting a New Hampshire church pastor and bride during a wedding has been accused of assaulting his attorney during a jailhouse meeting.
Thirty-seven-year-old Dale Holloway, of Manchester, was expected to be in court for a bail hearing Tuesday. But it was postponed until he gets a new lawyer.
Capt. Gifford Hisco, chief of security at the Valley Street jail, says Holloway has been accused of assaulting his public defender Monday morning in a room for attorney-client meetings. Hisco says the attorney was taken to a hospital with head and face injuries.
The attorney general’s office said Manchester Police are investigating.
Holloway has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault in connection with an Oct. 12 shooting at New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham.
9-year-old arraigned on murder, arson charges in deaths of 5
EUREKA, Ill. — A 9-year-old central Illinois boy believed to have set a fire that led to the deaths of five family members has been arraigned on first-degree murder charges.
The Journal Star in Peoria reports Woodford County Circuit Court Judge Charles Feeney on Monday read a juvenile petition citing the murder charges, along with arson counts.
Feeney explained the juvenile counts and legal processes to the boy, who at times indicated he did not understand. The boy appeared to sob before being taken out of the courtroom by his paternal grandparents.
Feeney appointed a public defender for the boy.
The April 6 fire killed a 1-year-old, two 2-year-olds, a 34-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman at a mobile home park about 150 miles southwest of Chicago.
Inmate convicted of murder in deadly prison breakout attempt
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina inmate was found guilty Monday of murdering four prison workers during a failed escape attempt two years ago.
Jurors deliberated for about half an hour before convicting Mikel Brady, 30, of four counts of first-degree murder in the state’s deadliest attempted prison breakout. The jury next will recommend whether Brady should get life in prison or execution.
Brady was the first of four inmates tried on charges of stabbing and bludgeoning to death two prison guards, a maintenance worker and a sewing plant manager on Oct. 12, 2017.
Brady also was convicted of 10 other crimes including attempted escape, assault with a deadly weapon and setting a fire inside Pasquotank Correctional Institution. The fire was aimed at causing chaos within a sewing workshop to distract guards and aid the prisoners’ escape attempt, authorities said.
Brady was already serving time for attempted murder after shooting a North Carolina state trooper at close range in 2013. At the time of the shooting, he was a fugitive from Vermont wanted on a probation violation.
Jurors viewed a video in which Brady told investigators he was upset over his nearly 25-year sentence and felt he had nothing to lose. He said he thought about escaping for months before making the break.
Authorities charge officer who opened fire on couple’s car
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut police officer who opened fire on an unarmed couple’s car, seriously wounding a woman, was charged Monday with assault and reckless endangerment.
State’s Attorney Patrick Griffin said in an investigation report that Hamden officer Devin Eaton showed “an extreme indifference to human life” and that the use of force April 16 in New Haven was not justified.
Eaton, 29, who has been on the force for three years, posted $100,000 bail and was ordered to appear in court Oct. 28 to face one count of first-degree assault and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment. He did not return a message seeking comment.
Truck driver indicted on 23 counts in motorcyclist deaths
LANCASTER, N.H. — A pickup truck driver accused of causing a collision that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire has been indicted on 23 charges saying he negligently caused the deaths and was under the influence of one or more drugs at the time.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, of Springfield, Massachusetts, is to be arraigned by video on Nov. 5. He has been jailed without bail since the June 21 crash in Randolph.
A Coos County grand jury handed up indictments Thursday on seven counts of negligent homicide; seven counts of negligent homicide — driving under the influence; seven counts of manslaughter-reckless; one count of driving while intoxicated; and one count of reckless conduct. If convicted of all charges, Zhukovskyy could face up to 378 years in prison. He’s previously pleaded not guilty.
A message was left with Zhukovskyy’s lawyer Monday.
The negligent homicide-DUI charges accuse Zhukovskyy of driving under the influence of a controlled drug or drugs at the time of the crash. The manslaughter charges accuse Zhukovskyy of driving recklessly and swerving across the center line on Route 2.
Teachers union rebuffs Chicago mayor’s request to end strike
CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants the Chicago Teachers Union to call off its strike before there’s agreement on a new contract, but the union isn’t having any of it.
In a letter to CTU President Jesse Sharkey, Lightfoot says the two sides have made progress but that since it is unclear that an agreement can be reached Monday, she encouraged the teachers to return to work while negotiations continue.
The union’s president, Jesse Sharkey, says that while he’s confident that the strike could end this week, the city needs to commit to “new resources” before that happens.
Classes have been canceled since last Thursday. The teachers are demanding a salary increase, smaller class sizes and more librarians, nurses and other support staff.
