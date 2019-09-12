Sheriff’s captain: My demotion for drunken scuffle is unfair
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A sheriff’s captain in Tennessee says he shouldn’t have been demoted for getting into a drunken fight with a lieutenant.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Knox County Sheriff’s Capt. Brad Hall has filed a grievance over the punishment and what he says was retribution over office politics. Records show Hall went drinking with Lt. Denver Scalf III in April and the two got into a fight, knocking into a bystander’s car as Scalf tried to stop Hall from driving.
Three sheriff’s office workers helped the duo home and didn’t report it to their superiors, as required by department policy. The 29-year department veteran was promoted a week later. He demoted last month after an internal investigation prompted by a memo by one of the workers who helped him home.
Charge dropped against woman who escaped serial killer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped a domestic violence charge against a South Carolina woman who survived being held captive by a convicted serial killer.
The Greenville News reports prosecutors dismissed charges against Kala Brown and her boyfriend last week after finding they couldn’t be proved beyond a reasonable doubt. Brown told authorities she punched her boyfriend in the face after he “bucked” her with his chest during an argument in July.
Brown’s earlier partners died violently.
Authorities ruled that her fiance killed himself in February with a self-inflicted stab wound to the chest.
Brown went missing in 2016 and was found chained in a shipping container by Todd Kohlhepp, who eventually admitted to killing seven people including Brown’s boyfriend.
Teen accused of threatening shooting at West Virginia school
MAN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia teen is accused of researching armor-piercing ammunition, firearms and police response times to school shootings and then threatening his school.
The Huntington Herald-Dispatch reports 18-year-old David McCoy, of Amherstdale, has been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats. A criminal complaint filed Aug. 30 says students witnessed McCoy researching the shootings.
It says McCoy threatened a Sept. 3 “incident” at the school when another student criticized what McCoy was doing on the school computer. It says a teacher overheard some of the conversation and reported it to the assistant principal, who then notified authorities.
It says McCoy admitted making the searches, but said he didn’t remember making any threats. He was suspended for nine days pending expulsion, and released on bail from jail.
Congress to hold hearing on end of immigrant medical relief
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is holding an inquiry into the Trump administration’s decision to stop considering requests from immigrants seeking to defer deportation for medical treatment and other hardships.
A subcommittee of the House Oversight and Reform Committee has set a hearing Wednesday on the Aug. 7 decision. Immigration officials and medical and legal experts are scheduled to testify.
Three of those testifying are from Massachusetts, where opposition to the decision has been strong. Boston civil rights groups challenged the move in federal court last week.
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ “deferred action” program allows foreign nationals to work legally and receive health benefits while their family members receive treatment for serious medical issues.
The agency said last week it would continue weighing deferral requests pending as of Aug. 7.
