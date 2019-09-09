BOCA RATON — Pressed into duty, Central Florida freshman quarterback Dillon Gabriel played well enough to beat Florida Atlantic, and perhaps even well enough to keep the starting job.
Gabriel went 7 for 19 but threw touchdown passes of 57 and 74 yards, and No. 18 UCF extended its regular-season winning streak to 24 games by easing past Florida Atlantic 48-14 Saturday night.
The highly regarded Gabriel made his first start after coming off the bench to throw three scoring passes in last week’s season-opening rout of Florida A&M. Notre Dame transfer Brandon Wimbush, who started the opener, was nursing an injury from that game and sat out.
“When my name’s called, I’m going to be there — whatever the team needs,” Gabriel said. “We’re in a unique situation at the quarterback position. Every guy has the talent to play.”
Coach Josh Heupel said Wimbush could have played in an emergency, and declined to say which quarterback will start next week’s game against No. 23 Stanford.
Gabriel learned Thursday he would start against FAU.
“Not a huge deal,” he said.
It was to the Owls, who were drubbed so thoroughly that coach Lane Kiffin apologized for his team’s performance.
Along with the two touchdown throws, Gabriel connected on passes of 45 and 32 yards, which more than made up for his frequent misfires. The left-hander totaled 245 yards passing — 35 per completion — and ran four times for 19 yards and a score.
“He did some things really well,” Heupel said. “Ultimately he made enough plays to give us some offensive balance.”
The Knights (2-0) totaled 574 yards and reached the 30-point mark for the 28th game in a row, the longest such streak since at least 1936. The only thing that stopped them was lightning in the area, which prompted the game to be called with 4:20 to play.
The Knights have an opportunity to answer criticism about a perennially soft schedule when they play at home next Saturday against Stanford (1-1), which lost at Southern Cal 45-20 on Saturday.
“This is a big one for us,” Heupel said. “A huge test, but a great opportunity on a national stage to put our logo in front of the country and show the type of championship football we play.”
After facing ranked teams in the first two games, Florida Atlantic plays at Ball State (1-1) on Saturday.
