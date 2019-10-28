The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Otis Anderson rushed for a career-high 205 yards, Bentavious Thompson scored two of Central Florida’s five rushing touchdowns and the Knights ran away from Temple in the second half of a 63-21 victory on Saturday night.
The Knights (6-2, 3-1 American Conference) scored 35 points in a 21-minute span of the second half. The first three touchdowns were a 73-yard pass, 34-yard run and 37-yard run.
Not to be outdone by his teammates, Dillon Gabriel threw three touchdown passes for UCF. He completed 10 of 21 attempts for 218 yards. His big throw was the 73-yard catch-and-run that went to Marlon Williams.
The Knights rushed for 385 yards and passed for 229, a total of 614 yards.
Temple (5-3, 2-2) scored two touchdowns in the latter part of the second quarter. Anthony Russo’s second TD pass of the half was a 75-yarder to Branden Mack and Jager Gardner ran 1 yard for a score with 20 seconds remaining to make it 28-21 at halftime.
Russo completed 12 of 24 passes for 199 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Temple had 40 rushes netting only 45 yards.
The Knights, seeking their third consecutive conference championship, have won 31 of their past 34 games. They trail first-place Cincinnati (6-1, 3-0) by half a game in the East Division. Cincinnati did not play this week.
Cronkrite leads USF in 45-20 win
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Jordan Cronkrite rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns and South Florida defeated East Carolina 45-20 on Saturday.
The Bulls (4-4, 2-2 American Athletic Conference) rushed for 347 yards including 99 and a touchdown from Jah’Quez Evans. Jordan McCloud was 9-of-12 passing with two touchdowns. Kirk Rygol added another TD pass.
The Pirates (3-5, 0-4) got a 100-yard kickoff return from Tyler Snead to start the game, but the Bulls then scored touchdowns on five of their seven first-half drives, including three straight to end the second quarter. Two of the first-half scores came after turnovers as the Bulls took a 35-10 lead.
The Bulls outgained the Pirates 525-324 including a 347-102 advantage on the ground as they averaged 8.7 yards on 40 carries.
Holton Ahlers threw for 217 yards with an interception for the Pirates.
Robinson leads FAU past Old Dominion
NORFOLK, Va. — Chris Robison threw two touchdown passes as Florida Atlantic cruised past Old Dominion 41-3 on Saturday.
Robinson had 208 yards passing in the first half for the Owls (2-2, 3-1 Conference USA). Backup Nick Tronti took over in the second half, adding 57 yards passing and a touchdown. Vladimir Rivas kicked two field goals.
Robinson threw a 15-yard touchdown to John Raine late in the first quarter and Malcolm Davidson capped the next FAU drive with a 21-yard scoring run to make it 14-0.
Old Dominion made good on a Robinson interception with a field goal early in the second quarter to close to 14-3, but the Owls scored twice more before the break, on a 14-yard TD throw from Robinson to Harrison Bryant and on a 25-yard field goal by Rivas to lead 24-3.
Deangelo Antoine ran 48 yards for a touchdown on a tricky reverse play late in the third quarter for a 31-3 advantage and the Owls cruised from there.
Messiah deWeaver had 134 yards passing for the Monarchs (1-3, 0-4) who were held to just 204 yards of offense.
Middle Tennessee upsets FIU
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Terelle West, Asher O’Hara and Jayy McDonald all rushed for over 100 yards as Middle Tennessee dominated the third quarter to upset Florida International 50-17 on Saturday.
Middle Tennessee (3-5, 2-2 Conference USA) lost four of its last five games prior to demolishing FIU (4-4, 2-3), which was on a three-game win streak.
O’Hara accounted for three scores, as he threw for one and ran for two more while amassing 159 yards rushing. West ran for three touchdowns and 130 yards on just nine carries. McDonald rushed for 138 yards and one score — a 92-yard dash late in the final quarter.
The Blue Raider defenders shut down FIU in the second half, dominating the final two periods, 36-0. They recovered four fumbles while limiting the Panthers to 89 yards rushing for the game. The Blue Raiders totaled 471 yards on the ground, fourth best in program history.
James Morgan threw for 208 yards and two scores for FIU which led 17-14 at the half.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.