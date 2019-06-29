STREAMSONG – Mayumi Umezu and Kaitlyn Schroeder jumped to the top of the leaderboard, after the first round of play at the Girls’ Junior Amateur Championship. The Red and Blue Courses at Streamsong Resort proved to be a tough test for the juniors, as only four players shot under-par or better on Friday.
Umezu leads in the 16-18 Division after recording a 3-under 69 on the Red Course. She played the first four holes at even-par, before carding a bogey on the fifth hole, her only of the round. Umezu birdied two-straight holes to finish the front nine at 1-under.
The Port Saint Lucie native posted a bogey-free back nine with two birdies and holds a one-shot lead heading into the second round.
Emily McLatchey secured one of only two under-par rounds on the course, with a 2-under 70. After a bogey to start the day, McLatchey carded three birdies on the front nine to head to the back at 2-under. She added another birdie and bogey on her second nine to finish the round within one shot of the leader.
Mimi Chen posted an even-par 72 to finish the round in third place, while Juliana Camargo and Jillian Bourdage are tied for fourth at 2-over 74.
Schroeder holds the lead in the 13-15 Division with an even-par 72. She began the day with a bogey on the first, but quickly made up for it with back-to-back birdies. The Jacksonville native added another birdie and bogey on the back nine to finish the day with the only even-par round or better in her division.
Karoline Tuttle finished the day two shots back of Schroeder at 2-over 74. Tuttle got off to a hot start with two-straight birdies to start the round, before adding another on the fifth hole. She bogeyed two to finish the front nine at 1-under. The Lake Mary native carded three bogeys on the back nine to record a 2-over for the first round.
Mi Li sits in third place at 3-over 75 after the first round, while Tori Mouton finished the day in fourth at 5-over 77.
