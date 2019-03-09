Jim Cissell grew up in Indiana along the Ohio River, straight across from Louisville. In high school he played catcher and second base in baseball and ran track.
In 1965 he hit the trifecta--graduated high school, got married, and enlisted in the Navy, all in the same week! He never got seasick because he never shipped out. He became a sonar technician at his base in San Diego. “Tough assignment, but somebody had to do it,” quipped the affable Jim.
He continued civilian work for the Navy for 30 years as a tool and cutter grinder. He never lost his love for baseball and softball and started umpiring back in the ‘70s. After retiring and moving to Florida, he continued calling balls and strikes in many leagues, including Lake Placid. “I enjoy the senior guys. Never had to throw anybody out in the local senior leagues.” He couldn’t say the same for the younger guys, whose toxic vocabulary often gets them a quick ticket to the parking lot.
On Monday, teams played six inning doubleheaders to make up for a previous rainout. Umpire Jim was behind the plate as 863 Bar & Grill swept Lake Placid Marine 11-7 and 10-9. Combined stats for The Barmen had Dick Cook slamming two home runs, Bill Scrase hitting for the cycle, and Jersey Don Cunningham and Chet Johnson (triple) tallying four hits. Bob Roth had six hits and both Mark Roth (no relation) and Richard Rivera Ortiz went deep for The Mariners.
Seminole Tire edged out Miller Air by the narrowest of margins in both games, winning 10-9 and 8-7. Brian Heaphy (four doubles) and speedy Paul Marcellus (two doubles) had six hits each for The ‘Noles, with Jeff Stanley (two doubles) and Ron Wickman right behind with five apiece. Dana Amundson had two doubles for The Airmen. Gallo Gonzalez took a 6-0 shutout into the last inning of the nightcap, only to have Miller stage a furious rally to take the lead. The ‘Noles put down the uprising by tying in their half, then winning in extra innings.
In a matchup of league leaders, Central Security won in convincing fashion by scores of 15-10 and 13-3 over Conley Insurance, dropping Conley two games behind The Securitymen. Manager Elston Hedges led the way with six hits, including two roundtrippers. Richard Rucker (two doubles), owner Dana Hurlbut (double), Duane Wilson (triple), and Tom Waters (double) added five hits each in the two games. Chuck Totten homered for Conley.
On Wednesday, Umpire Jim preserved his perfect record of no ejections as 863 Bar & Grill (10-7) dumped Seminole Tire (7-10) 18-10. Slick fielding Barfly Dick Cook showed off his batting skills with five extra base hits (four doubles, triple). Bill Scrase added a homer, and Bill Martin had four hits. Brian Heaphy and Larry Laux formed The Four Hit Club for The ‘Noles.
Lake Placid Marine (5-12) upset Central Security (13-4) 22-18. The Mariners’ Bill Gallagher notched four hits and got support from Ken Elston and Bill Todd with three apiece. Ron Hanisch, Jim Friend, and Elston Hedges (double) each logged four hits for The Securitymen. Tom Waters added a home run.
Conley Insurance (12-5) moved one game behind Central with a 27-16 win over Miller Air (4-13). The game was close until Conley erupted for nine runs in the last inning, with Ron Kilburn’s three run homer putting the game on ice. Ellis Howard homered on the game’s first pitch to set the pace. “Wild Bill” DeStefano (triple) and JR Garver added four hit days. For Miller, Norm Grubbs, Ed Engler (double), Paul Brand, and Manager Darrel Richards (triple) formed The Four Hit Club.
Games are at 11 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Highlands County Sports Complex. Come out and enjoy the fun. For further league information, please visit lpsoftball.com.
