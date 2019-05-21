Understanding our
Constitution
To understand what unexpected things may happen to our country and our Constitution let’s consider history. The 18th amendment was passed making all liquor illegal thinking that would solve many problems. The 21st amendment repealed the 18th amendment. When the citizens of our country determine they love our school children and citizens more than their assault weapons, the Second Amendment may be modified to remove assault weapons from our population.
The murdering of innocent school children in their school classrooms and killings in churches, airports and other places with assault weapons exists not only in the United States but all over the world. It will be interesting to see which country comes up with the best workable solution. Australia’s approach to this complex problem appears to be making the most progress from my perspective. Time will tell.
Children are not born criminals. It is the responsibility of ethical people everywhere, regardless of their religion or lack of it, to be good citizens setting ethical examples for our children to follow. Guns for protection are often used by discouraged people to kill themselves. It is a complex problem and there are no easy answers.
It is a mental health issue, too. No one should have the temptation to kill other people and especially when that temptation is combined with suicide tendencies. Fear of being killed by a gun is ineffective or perhaps an encouragement to a shooter with an assault weapon, distorted mind, and suicide tendencies.
Our Constitution allows the Constitution to be changed or modified legally when a majority of voters can be convinced that change or modification is necessary. At the present time, many people view things from different perspectives. History shows the views of the majority do not always remain constant.
LeRoy Esler
Sebring
