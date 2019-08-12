I think most of this country has been focused on El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio since this past horrific weekend where gunman brought carnage to both cities. In a small way, I can understand their overwhelming fear, sadness, stress and the not knowing where else in their city someone with a weapon may be killing their loved ones.
I was across the river when the two airplanes hit the World Trade Centers. I knew that my daughter was downtown New York, not far from the Centers. I couldn't get her on the phone for some time. I understand the anguish and fear. I am happy to say that I eventually did hear from her.
I was working at the time and the CEO of our company brought everyone together in the conference room for prayers, taken from an old worn Bible, hope and silence. He then told us to go home to our loved ones.
Can anyone imagine our current president doing any of this? He finally made a short standard speech. It was obvious that he didn't want to be there and read what was written for him from a teleprompter including getting the wrong city. The man just doesn't care. He played golf and then crashed a wedding because it all meant I, I, I and me, me, me.
We the people of the United States can do better.
Judith Eckstein
Sebring
