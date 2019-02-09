An open letter to Senator Rubio, Senator Scott and Rep. Steube:
I am writing to bring attention to Reprenstative Steube’s refusal to appear at a hearing regarding HR-8 (universal background check for guns).
I was told he will be out of town at a “family member’s funeral.” I asked the name of decedent. Gabriela, of his office, refused to provide any information. Obituaries are posted and public record. Why won’t Representative Steube provide the name of deceased?
Yet another GOP “Representative” who doesn’t represent what the people of Florida have long asked: gun control. The NRA owns them.
He can “attend a funeral out of town” to avoid this important hearing. What about the five women at SunTrust in Sebring - in “Representative” Steube’s district who were killed by a 21-year-old? A senseless, preventable crime had there been universal background requirements. The shooter had at least one psychiatric hospital stay after expressing his desire and dreams of “killing students” at a school he attended. Sadly, thereafter he was hired as a corrections officer despite the stated “desire to kill people.” Privatized prisons simply allow a few wealthy individuals to become wealthier while hiring the most undesirable at the lowest rate possible with zero benefits. What happened to good jobs with benefits? They no longer exist.
Please take note of “Representative” Steube’s refusal to attend this important hearing and his failure to provide a name of deceased of whom he’s supposedly attending a funeral out of town. I call BS.
Stop playing games. Wake up constituents to what’s happening behind the scenes with the NRA.
Danielle Graham
Lake Placid
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.