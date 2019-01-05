AVON PARK – Leaving the creaky front door wide open, Charles barged through the rustic cabin throwing the heavy logs down in front of the fireplace as he stopped to make one more attempt to catch his breath. “This is Christmas day for crying out loud and it feels like the middle of June” he thought as Martha joined him with a nice cup of refreshing cool water. But as the two thought for a moment gazing into the baron wall, they realized that this was actually the great blessing of living in this fairly new community of Avon Park in the year 1894. They had it all and loved where they lived, their home and especially their church … Union Congregational, the first church established here and the place where they loved to serve and would want to eventually raise their children. Charles and Martha smiled as they knew they wouldn’t need the wood he brought in that day. But as fate would have it, four days later Charles would be trying to chop up a lot more.
On Dec. 29th the citizens of this small community woke to temperatures dipping into a frigid freeze. Frost covered the valuable citrus trees and other crops and the unavoidable ‘concern’ was felt among everyone until just a few days later when the temperatures rose and all seemed to be back to the ‘Florida’ normal. Six weeks later however, what is referred to through history as ‘The Big Freeze’ fell on the community turning Avon Park into a major disaster. Huge amounts of citrus, pineapples, grape vineyards and gardens were all lost, as well as much suffering to valuable livestock.
Avon Park was now described as a practical ghost town and many took their money from the banks and left. Their hopes and dreams … becoming a feeling of usefulness. The small population of 500 had now dropped to 241, and Charles and Martha questioned their future here as well.
But the church was so important to them and they felt the need without questioning, to remain and help rebuild and assist this promising community. The membership of 57 at Union Congregational had only dropped to 51 and this group would not only be the founders of the future of this town, but also to a church that would endure through years of challenges, trials, success and outreach for thousands of souls.
Now both Charles and Martha are a fictional representation of some of the folks of that time, but what they do represent is so true of the dedication and love that the citizens of Avon Park’s Union Church have always possessed in their character. Through the years they have learned a great deal and these people who make up this church today have always been the heart and priority of its mission since 1890 and that’s the way it will continue for future generations to come.
Today, in 2019, a challenge looms ahead for Union as it does for many churches across the country: We are a world in need of love and help for our fellow human, and we must continue to persist and keep hope for the future. Union has been tested, and we have learned from mistakes along the way. Our present pastor’s main focus in his teachings has been that of God’s grace. We are filled with that message and we truly do express the love and acceptance of all who have been created in God’s image. We have always held on to this phrase: “When a hand reaches out for help, the hand of Jesus should be there. For this, we are responsible.” We at Union have always felt the importance of helping others with not only the expression of God’s Word but the actual demonstration of God’s grace and love to everyone … with absolutely no exclusions.
I guess that’s why in these past couple of years the new homeless ministry through Union has been so successful. The average resident in this area has never really taken a close look at just how many of our brothers and sisters are without a roof over their head, or a place to get a good shower and food. It doesn’t take a ‘big freeze’ to turn a community into a place of need and hopelessness. It’s all around us in the 21st century and for 125 years, Union Congregational Church has been the ‘hands’ for this community and beyond. So now it’s time to celebrate.
What began as a simple Sunday service of recognition has now become (most deservedly) an entire weekend of unmatched celebration that will take us all back through time and into the future of hope and promise. The days of Charles and Martha have been recorded and archived through the years and a very ‘rich’ history has followed us for 125 years to this very special ‘homecoming’. It is a weekend of reunions and stories, remembrances and future plans. It is a celebration, yes, but it is also a confirmation of the strength and foundation of a ministry that has endured so much in just a whisp of humanity.
We will begin our celebration on Friday, Jan. 18 with a chance to attend the Booth Brothers in concert on our campus in the Millennium Sanctuary at 7 p.m. This is a sort of ‘opening,’ if you will, to a great weekend of events.
On Saturday, Jan. 19 we will travel back in time as we present a special Hymn Sing at 2 p.m. that will take place in the historic church along with special stories and testimonies of the history of Union. The Voices of Truth Choir will lead us in these timeless hymns and songs and will also host all who attend to a very special ice cream social afterwards.
Sunday, Jan. 20 is the big day of worship where just one single service at 10 a.m. will provide a variety of the finest music, stories, drama and surprises to honor this glorious establishment and its history. Not only that, but we will see faces that we haven’t seen in years and welcome old friends and family from distant places and other churches. Following the service, Sonny’s BBQ will be catering a mouth watering lunch on the grounds of Union. We will all eat and share stories on the very ground where it all began. Tickets for the lunch are on sale for $10 through the church office.
And finally, what would a special celebration of 125 years be without something to remember it all? A limited edition souvenir book is being designed and developed by a busy committee that you will cherish for years and pass down through other generations in time. It is to include the 125 year history of the church, many pictures of the past and present as well as testimonials and tributes to some of the greatest contributors to Union Congregational throughout the years.
So many people are contributing to the success of this event and I believe it is no accident that it falls just prior to Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 21. We can rejoice in the fact that Union has become a great mission ministry of unconditional love that welcomes all through its doors. We look forward to greeting you on this special weekend.
Jim Lanier is creative arts pastor at Union Congregational Church, 106 N. Butler Ave., Avon Park.^p
