Insects are the most diverse and most numerous animals in Central Florida, just ask anyone in Highlands County. Many of them are active after dark on warm, humid evenings, emerging from their daytime hangouts in leaf litter and grass or under tree bark, to fly or run about.
Scientists, both professional and amateur, have collected a myriad of insects for more than 60 years at Archbold Biological Station and many specimens were preserved and deposited in the Entomology Collection. Starting four decades ago, Emeritus Research Biologist Mark Deyrup not only added immensely to the Collection by diligently collecting thousands of bugs, but also meticulously identified most insects to the species level.
A recent inventory revealed that, thanks mainly to him, there are nearly 300,000 specimens representing more than 7,500 recognized species in the vaults. These figures represent a major lifetime achievement and afford researchers unique research opportunities. A recent field study aptly illustrates this fact.
Dr. Jim Carrel, Research Associate at Archbold and former professor at the University of Missouri, has been investigating the ecology of two large female orb-weaving spiders that in September frequently build big webs side-by-side in Archbold’s native scrub habitat. (Males are tiny and hang out in females’ webs until mating occurs.) These “sister species” are similar in body size and web size, but their geographic distributions are dramatically different. The showy Yellow Garden Spider is familiar to people from southern Canada ranging all the way down to Costa Rica, making it one of the most widely recognized spiders in the Americas. In contrast, the somewhat smaller Florida Garden Spider is largely unknown to the public because it is restricted to scrubby habitats in a few southeastern states.
Carrel hypothesized that insects captured and eaten by the female spiders might be almost identical because their big orb-webs are close to one another. On the other hand, he postulated “They might not share the same diet because of subtle differences in size and complexity of their sticky orb-webs.” He approached Dr. Deyrup with a research proposal: “If I carefully collect insects being eaten by the two spiders and preserve them in alcohol, might you be willing to identify them?” Deyrup responded “It should be relatively easy to do using the Entomology Collection. Often I wonder what they are eating as I jog past them in the scrub.”
Carrel randomly located 60 side-by-side pairs of the two spiders in early September of last year. He returned late one afternoon to all 120 webs and removed any insects that happened to be stuck in them. (A female Garden Spider rushes from the hub of the web out to a bug struggling in the sticky silk and subdues it by quickly wrapping it in silk; she often hangs the encased prey on the web until she is hungry.) The next morning at dawn he returned and inspected every web for insect prey. Using forceps, he removed each “cocoon” and placed it in a preservation vial labeled with the spider’s identification code. If the resident Garden Spider happened to be eating an insect, he gently pried the prey item from its jaws before storing it. He revisited the webs again at the end of the day and he repeated this for four more days in a row. At the end of five days, he fed a few insects to each spider to make up for lost food. All spiders were alive a week later.
Carrel collected a total of about 80 insects from the webs of each of the two female Garden Spiders. He concluded “My data indicate that a big orb-weaver may have only one or two meals a week, which a first glance seems low. But this is consistent with what is known about diets of other web spiders. The vast majority of flying insects avoid sticky spider webs both day and night.”
Presented with insects stolen from Garden Spiders by Carrel, Deyrup set about identifying the bounty. If many cases he was familiar with prey items, having encountered them frequently in Archbold scrub. Other times Deyrup had to inspect specimens in the reference Entomology Collection or consult descriptions of insects in publications. Within weeks he was able to identify 94 percent of the insects to species level. This was a remarkable accomplishment. Likely, nowhere else in North America could this be done by one person in such an expeditious fashion.
Carrel and Deyrup initially found a lot of overlap in the diets of the two Garden Spiders. They said, “While the larger Yellow Garden Spider ate large grasshoppers, beetles, and wasps, the Florida Garden Spider specialized in somewhat smaller beetles and wasps. But when we looked at our results at the species level, we found that the spiders fed on very different arrays of insects: there was only 20 percent overlap in their diets.
This study is important because many previous studies in the past half century have found a lot of commonality in diets of spiders when the prey are identified coarsely to level of grasshoppers, beetles, and so on. Such a superficial analysis most likely belies significant differences in diet at the species level. As humans alter ecosystems in Florida and elsewhere, the availability of insects for Garden Spiders may change in ways unforeseen. The work of Deyrup and Carrel provides a foundation for future ecological research.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.