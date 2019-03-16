SEBRING — This month the United Methodist Women, with units in over 100 countries, are celebrating their 150th anniversary. March is also Women’s History Month.
First Sebring United Methodist Church will earmark the event at the traditional service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday presented by members of the United Methodist Women. The women will serve as greeters and ushers. The Rev. Dr. Ann Walker will present the morning’s message.
UMW members will also serve as greeters and play a part in the Contemporary Service at 11 a.m.
After the traditional service, anniversary cake and coffee will be served in the Cafe Connect located in the Family Life Center where a historical display will be set up.
Current officers of First Sebring UMW are President Sally Jett, Vice -President Shirley L. Young, Secretary Lois Berry and Treasurer Pat McShane.
United Methodist Women is the largest denominational faith organization for women with approximately 800,000 members whose mission is fostering spiritual growth, developing leaders and advocating for justice.
Members raise up to $20 million each year for programs and projects related to women, children and youth in the United States and in more than 100 countries around the world.
The church is at the corner of Pine and Center streets in Sebring. Everyone is invited to this special service celebrating the history of the women in the United Methodist Church.
