SEBRING — The United Way of Central Florida, of which Highlands County is a part, has narrowed its President/CEO search to three candidates.
United Way of Central Florida Board Chair, Don Selvage, announced the names of the final three candidates on Thursday: Greta Dupuy, manager of Associate Services at Publix Super Markets Inc.; Doug Eberhart, CEO at The Outreach Program, and Christina Criser Jackson, vice president of Resource Development at UWCF.
Selvage announced the names during the executive session at today’s Board of Directors executive session. Former President and CEO, Alan H. Turner II, resigned in October after accepting a new position with the Red Cross. Turner’s last day with UWCF was Oct. 26.
Shirley Balogh has been serving as Interim President and CEO during the search process.
Dupuy began her Publix career in 2003 as the Retail Staffing Specialist. In 2007, she worked as the Associate Diversity Development Specialist. By 2014, Dupuy accepted the Manager of Associate Services position.
In that job, she has managed and directed coordination and implementation of the company-wide United Way program, the third largest United Way donor worldwide.
Dupuy received a BA in Psychology from University of South Florida in 2001.
Eberhart’s experience with United Way goes back to 1997 when he was named the vice president of Planning and Community Services for United Way of Bradly County. He has gone on to serve as CEO of United Way of Southern Kentucky, United Way of Kentucky and United Way of the Piedmont.
Most recently, Eberhart worked as CEO of The Outreach Program in 2018.
Eberhart graduated from Tennessee Technological University in 1989 with a BS in Wildlife Management.
Before starting her role as vice president of Resource Development in 2015, Jackson came to UWCF as the director of the Leadership Giving Association in 2008.
In 2012, Jackson was named vice president of Major Gifts and Young Leader Engagement.
Jackson received a BA in English from University of Florida in 2006 and a Masters in Family, Youth and Community Sciences from University of Florida in 2010
The UWCF Board of Directors will make a final decision in early January 2019.
United Way of Central Florida focuses on the areas of education, income and health for families in need. The United Way works to bring people and organizations together from all across the community.
For more details, visit www.UWCF.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.