SEBRING — No new details have emerged yet in the investigation into William “Billy” Smith, 28, a youth counselor who stands charged with 15 counts of child pornography.
However, as details emerge, they are of interest to officials with United Way of Central Florida, which reviews programs run by the organization that employed him as a youth counselor.
In an email to the Highlands News-Sun, Shirley Balogh, interim president/CEO of the United Way of Central Florida, said Youth Family Alternatives has been a long time recipient of United Way funding and has dealt with serious problems for homeless and runaway youth for many years.
“Their track record is one of dedication and concern,” Balogh wrote.”They are vetted annually by local community leaders serving on the Community Investment Teams.”
She also said United Way volunteers review all aspects of the program and activities as well as tour the facility and interview the board, staff and clients.
“There has never been a question about the integrity of this organization, but every detail of this disturbing allegation will be reviewed,” Balogh said.
Smith, a youth counselor in Bartow, was charged last Friday with 15 counts of possession of child pornography by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s investigators acted immediately on a tip they had received that morning from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, after it received an alert from Smith’s social media and internet providers, alleging that he had been viewing, downloading and uploading child pornography.
Deputies raised the tip to the level of an immediate response when they learned Smith was a counselor at Youth and Family Alternative Inc. and previously served as a child protection case manager at Gulf Coast Youth Jewish Family & Community Services in Lakeland.
They detained Smith at his Bartow home and later searched it, in the presence of his wife, with whom he was married in mid-October.
Balogh said she had spoken with Youth Family Alternatives COO John Luff on Wednesday night. She stated he and his staff had been cooperating with authorities, and Luff would meet with Youth Family Alternatives CEO Mark Wickem Thursday morning.
Balogh said Luff would be the press contact for Youth Family Alternatives and provided a phone number.
The Highlands News-Sun has reached out to Luff at that number, but has not received a return call as of yet.
Tumblr had sent an alert about a blog, reportedly created and managed by Smith, that had messages discussing child pornography in September and November of this year, including:
- Requests for naked photos of children.
- Boasts of wanting to give oral sex to children.
- Boasts of having had sex with a 10-year-old.
Tumblr also provided deputies with 48 digital photographs or videos of child porn, several of which had multiple victims. Reports said deputies identified at least 15 pre-pubescent children, male and female, between ages 5 and 12 “engaged in sexual conduct with apparent adults and/or exposing their genitals in a lewd manner.”
The images and videos allegedly were uploaded by Smith between Oct. 8 and Nov. 27 this year, reports said.
Reports also said Smith was cooperating with deputies and allegedly had admitted in interviews with them that he allegedly had traded pornography on various social media sites, had such files on his computer or phone, masturbated while watching child porn, had an addiction to such and had viewed it for three to five years.
He also allegedly said he had not actually touched any child inappropriately, but that he viewed child porn on a computer as “protection from actually touching a child.”
