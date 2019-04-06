SEBRING — More than 150 people including civic leaders, clergy, members of the Heartland American Israeli Initiative, and the general public attended the third Annual Unity Breakfast on Thursday, March 29 at the Sebring Elks Lodge.
The attendees were a mix of middle age to older adults. However, Virgil Beato, faculty sponsor of Sebring High School’s Young Americans for Freedom, brought a number his students. The club stands for solidarity with Israel and they were eager to hear guest speaker, Rabbi David Nesenoff’s talk, “Israel in the age of Trump.” To say the least, they were energized.
Heartland American Israeli Initiative President Justin Devlin welcomed the guests and opened the breakfast by sharing the mission of the Initiative, “to help strengthen and promote the long-standing partnership between the U.S. and Israel.”
Rev. Robert Masulella, pastor of Faith Lutheran Church in Sebring, opened the morning with prayer.
Don Elwell then told of how the Initiative began. “Marvin Kahn was the spearhead in 2014. He asked Mayor John Shoop, E.J. Claire, Dr. Thomas Leitzel and myself to attend a meeting to consider beginning a group that would promote our relationship with Israel and let the community know of the tremendous contributions Israel makes to the world in the fields of technology, medicine, business and health.”
Devlin joined the group shortly after and has served as president ever since.
The Initiative meets the second Wednesday of the winter months at Chicane’s Restaurant to hear a compelling speaker. They have also sponsored the two previous Unity Breakfasts as well as led a bus tour to Miami to visit the Holocaust Memorial and hear the moving story told by a concentration camp survivor.
Nesenoff took the podium to present his talk. Nesenoff had previously wetted the appetite of members by asking, “Why did the former living presidents attending President Bush’s funeral pray while President Trump did not.” They were eager to know, but Nesenoff held off with his answer. The Elks Lodge was packed with guests, eager to hear.
Nesenoff is an internationally known speaker. He is well known as the man who took down famous journalist Helen Thomas for her views about Jews and Israel. He was publisher and editor-in-chief of The Jewish Star and The Jerusalem Observer. He is regarded as a global expert on Israel and anti-Semitism and his talk centered on the spread of anti-Semitism today.
The Rabbi began his speech by saying that his love for Israel has nothing to do with their customer service, their technology, their love for America, their business acumen, and their strides in medical breakthroughs.
“I love Israel because God gave Israel to Abraham, Issac, Jacob, Benjamin and the current Benjamin Netanyahu. And one thousand years from now I want people to still have that awareness.”
He then commented that he would give his reasoning why President Trump did not pray at Bush’s funeral, but he first wanted to talk about the spread of anti-Semitism. He referred to one example of how a Rabbi, Sholom Rubashkin, had his business, his life and the life of people in the small Iowa town of Postville destroyed.
According to Nesenoff, the Agriprocessors, Inc. a kosher slaughterhouse and meat packing plant owned by Sholom’s father was raided May 12, 2008 by 900 ICE agents, the largest single raid of a workplace in U.S. history. The plant had created jobs for hundreds of people and netted over $700 million in sales.
They were accused of hiring illegal immigrants. When that failed, charges were made that the plant violated child labor laws, PETA standards, produced illegal drugs and even made weapons. The factory closed down and affected the community badly. According to The Gazette in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Sholom was acquitted on all charges of violating child labor laws and his case was later expunged from Iowa state records.
Financial irregularities related to a loan to restart the business brought to light by the raid and subsequent investigations led to a conviction of bank fraud against Sholom. Nesenoff said he was sentenced to a 27 years in prison by an anti-Semitic judge.
Rubashkin spent eight years in prison while fighting the conviction. His appeal was denied by the Obama administration. He actually rejoiced in his cell believing that all that could be humanly done had been done and now God would do His work.
The outcry of more than 100 former high-ranking and distinguished Department of Justice officials, prosecutors, judges and legal scholars concerned as to the severity of the sentence brought President Trump on Dec. 20, 2017 to commute his sentence to time served.
Senator Orin Hatch lauded it as a “real Hanukkah miracle.”
After using the Rubashkin case as an example of modern day anti-Semitism, Nesenoff told the audience that the fight is not about land, but about hate.
Nesenoff then talked of the great people, the Prophets and Kings of Israel. They were the “messengers” of great things to come.
He then spoke of President Trump also as the “great messenger” for Israel. He highlighted the president’s move to pull troops out of Syria but leaving enough to protect Israel. He lauded the president’s move of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, as well as his support of Jerusalem’s right in the Golan Heights. “Trump has not forgot Israel,” he said.
He finally offered his strong belief in why President Trump did not pray at President Bush’s funeral. “President Trump is a true and strong ‘messenger.’ ‘Messengers’ do not pray. They get things done!”
The Rabbi then sang a song about a bird trying to fly. The bird is Israel, the vultures attacking the nest are hate-filled people, and the nest is Jerusalem. He then thanked Christians who played a big part in aiding the survivors of the Holocaust.
He concluded with an emotional response, “God bless Israel. God bless America and God bless the President of the United States.” The audience rose and cheered.
The final meeting of the season for the Heartland American Israeli Initiative is open to all. It will be at Chicane’s at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 8. Guests order lunch off the menu. The guest speaker will be Pastor Peter Colon who will perform a re-inactment of the Nazi trials of 1946. Mark your calendar for the first fall meeting on Sept. 11 with speaker Omar Mulinde from Uganda who was aided by Israel after an attack by Muslims.
