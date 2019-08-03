Once conception occurs between a man and woman, the potential or possibility exists for another man or woman becoming a highly intelligent person on this earth, living to an old age and contributing much.
For people now living on this earth, our creator has given the responsibility for not only the existence of this planet but also showing its inhabitants how to live in peace and harmony.
LeRoy Esler
Sebring
My 'creators' have passed on but I still remember and try to follow the lessons they taught me. Responsible parenting has become more questionable than in the past. Entitlement and self-absorption have taken hold and life's tragedies always seem to be someone else's fault.
