SEBRING — Leadership Highlands will be hosting its second annual Highlands County Career Fair on March 21 in the Highlands News-Sun Center, 781 Magnolia Ave. Last year’s event was a huge success, but organizers are planning on offering additional career options for students to explore this year.
In 2018, approximately 2,000 students from Avon Park High School, Sebring High School, Lake Placid High School and Heartland Christian Academy attended the event and learned about the career options available in Highlands County.
Many students have a difficult time deciding what career to choose when they graduate from high school. They know the careers their family members have chosen, but often they do not know the countless opportunities they can pursue. The career fair helps students learn about common and underrepresented careers, such as accountants.
Leadership Highlands has partnered with South Florida State College and The School Board of Highlands County for the event. SFSC will showcase the following programs from the college: criminal justice, emergency medical technology, fire fighting, education, megatronics, agriculture, nursing, truck driving, construction, and welding.
“We recognize the importance for students to strive to reach their career goals and objectives, but similarly the need for students to realize the vast variety of career paths available,” Garret Roberts, who is the event coordinator, said.
“Our goal is to expose students to a variety of different career paths in the hope of inspiring them to both understand the variety of career possibilities, as well as the requirements needed for each career path,” Roberts said.
“Any business who would like to participate, we welcome them,” he said. To be included in the career fair, businesses can contact Roberts at garretsroberts@gmail.com.
