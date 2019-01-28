SEBRING — The lab at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will prioritize items from the SunTrust shooting, Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund said. This will allow the Sebring Police Department to get results sooner.
Sebring Police Department’s Cmdr. Curtis Hart said, “We are gathering information. We are pushing forward to get the investigation into the hands of the prosecution without jeopardizing the integrity of the case.”
The Sebring Police Department is spearheading the investigation with help from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, FDLE and the FBI.
In a joint press release from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and the Sebring Police Department, authorities state, “As the investigation is continuing into this horrific tragedy, detectives with the Sebring Police Department can confirm that the suspect, Zephen Xaver, did purchase a 9mm handgun and ammunition just days prior to January 23, 2019.
“Ballistic testing is underway to determine if that gun was the same one used inside SunTrust bank,” authorities say.
“As detectives continue their investigation into this matter, we will release what information we can to keep the public informed,” the press release states. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as all involved investigative agencies are working diligently in this matter.”
