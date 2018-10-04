The month of October has a lot of issues that are given special attention throughout the month: fire prevention awareness, breast cancer awareness, domestic violence awareness, Red Ribbon Week for drug prevention awareness in our schools, and this year it is also used to recognize awareness for ECI, or emergency contact information.
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and To Inform Families First are working together to urge residents to register or update their emergency contact information.
ECI is a state-supported, secure system that allows Floridians, with a valid driver license or ID card, to designate up to two emergency contacts. Don’t fret. The system can only be accessed by law enforcement and only in the event of an emergency.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the ECI program was first established in Florida in 2006 after Christine Olson tragically lost her daughter Tiffiany in a traffic crash. It was several hours after Tiffiany’s death before authorities were able to contact Christine. Compelled to save others from the same misfortune, Christine worked with Senator Bill Galvano to create a voluntary program allowing people to submit their emergency contact information as part of their secure driver license or ID card record.
Christine became the first person to register ECI on Oct. 2, 2006. Florida’s program was the first ever ECI program created in the nation.
“Through unimaginable tragedy, Christine Olson selflessly worked to create a program that would benefit all Floridians,” Galvano said. “I am honored to have helped create the ECI program and proud of the service it has provided families over the past 12 years.
As of September 2018, more than 14 million Floridians have registered their information in the ECI system.
Due to its success, the ECI program has now been replicated in six other states.
DHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes said registering emergency contact information is the first step to providing peace of mind for loved ones. He strongly urges Floridians to keep their information updated in the ECI system so that law enforcement can notify contacts immediately if it becomes necessary.
We urge all people in Highlands County who hold a driver’s license or a Florida ID card to register in the ECI system. It takes only a couple of minutes to complete the process. Parents, children as young as 5 years old are eligible for a Florida ID card, thus making it possible for them to be registered in the ECI system. Teens, register your ECI as you apply for your driver license or ID card.
Take a few minutes this month to make sure your information is updated. Go to www.flhsmv.gov, click on Driver Licenses & ID Cards, then on Emergency Contact Information.
Hopefully the information will never be needed. If it is, your loved ones will appreciate the consideration you give now to making sure the right parties are contacted in case of an emergency.
