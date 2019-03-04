SEBRING — Barring any unforeseen crises or touchy subjects at their Tuesday meeting, the Highlands County Board of County Commission should be able to complete some housekeeping duties.
They will also get to hear of some upcoming plans for both Highlands County Fire Rescue and the county’s Economic Development Department.
Gray Swope, president and CEO of VisionFirst Advisors, and Griff Salmon of VisionFirst will present the Highlands County Economic Development Strategic Plan. A copy of the plan was not included in the online published agenda packets for the 9 a.m. Tuesday meeting.
However, a copy of the Second Quarterly Fire Rescue Update by Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor was in the packet.
So far, the countywide fire assessment has pulled in $3.88 million of the projected $4.85 million — roughly 80 percent of the total.
Since Bashoor’s first quarter report, he said Fire Rescue has added
• Three people on staff per shift at Sun ‘N Lakes of Lake Placid, Station 41, which includes one lieutenant and two firefighters per shift.
• Two firefighters on staff per shift at DeSoto City, Station 19.
• Improved response times.
• Daily paid-staff training with volunteers.
• A monthly newsletter, volunteer emails and daily conference call.
• Centralized fire and emergency medical call software, ready to be fully implemented by March 11.
• Centralized Target Solutions training program.
• Five construction projects in planning.
• Five new engines, a new medical unit and one old truck on a new chassis.
• Website improvements, including volunteer applications.
• A Fire/Rescue Facebook page.
• New uniformed ordered.
• Command vehicles on the road.
• Centralized logistics and supplies.
• A new hiring and credential process.
• New orders and procedures.
There are also continuing projects to repair facilities, replace apparatus and improve volunteer recruitment and retention.
Bashoor said he plans to add lieutenants at Station 19, firefighters at Sun ‘N Lake North Station 7, a fourth position on each shift, a training instructor, a volunteer deputy chief and improved warehousing.
Commissioners have a public hearing for an ordinance which would regulate non-stormwater discharge into the stormwater drainage system. County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. stated in a memorandum to the board that it wouldn’t impact the county budget.
Public hearings also include vacations of easements for residences on Duane Palmer Boulevard in Spring Lake Improvement District and on property on the corner of Valerie Boulevard at U.S. 27 in Sebring — future site of a new Wawa station.
There will also be a hearing to close a portion of Lotus Avenue.
Action items include $69,042 transfer out of Projects Professional Services and a $690,426 transfer out of Projects Improvements, all to match a grant from the US Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service, having to do with mitigating and preventing the kind of damage caused by Hurricane Irma.
County administration will also request approval to move forward with sale of 46 county-owned surplus properties, for a possible sale revenue of $593,989.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg and Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green will also present a 10-year service award to Road and Bridge employee Tiffany Gunn.
