Main Photo

US Sam Querrey, right, and Jack Sock celebrate a point against Italy.

 MANU FERNANDEZ/AP PHOTO

MADRID — Not even some late heroics — some very, very late ones — were enough to keep the United States from being eliminated from the Davis Cup Finals on Thursday.

The U.S. failed to advance despite beating Italy 2-1 after a doubles match that ended past 4 a.m. local time in Madrid, the second latest finish in tennis history.

Sam Querrey and Jack Sock won the decisive doubles match 7-6 (4), 6-7 (2), 6-4 against Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, but it wasn’t enough to secure the Americans in the quarterfinals as one of the two-best second-place finishers from the six groups.

Only a big win against Italy, without losing many sets or games, would have been enough to send the U.S. to the knockout stage of the revamped team competition.

With the elimination, the U.S. will equal its longest gap between Davis Cup titles, with its last one coming in 2007.

