This June 20, 2019, file photo shows an existing home is offered for sale in Rutledge, Ga. Americans purchased more homes in October 2019, though sales were held back by a shortage of available properties. The National Association of Realtors says that sales of existing homes rose 1.9% last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.46 million. That’s 4.6% higher than a year ago, and suggests lower mortgage rates are propping up the housing market.