Man who shot 5 convicted of attempted murder
NORRISTOWN, Pa. — A man who shot five people inside a Pennsylvania Walmart last year has been convicted of attempted murder.
A Montgomery County jury also found 31-year-old Keenan Jones guilty Monday of resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and firearm offenses.
Jones’ lawyer argued her client had a “psychotic break.” But the prosecution said evidence showed Jones knew what he was doing. A jury deliberated for about an hour.
Jones was in a checkout line in August 2018 when he pulled out a semiautomatic handgun and fired at a man a few feet away.
Authorities say he then ran through the front of the store, firing randomly. All the shooting victims survived.
Jones is to remain jailed until his sentencing scheduled for January.
Charges upgraded in death of 13 year old in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Court records say a suspect in the killing of a 13-year-old boy shot the victim while playing with guns in a mid-Missouri home.
The Columbia Missourian reports that prosecutors upgraded the charge against 19-year-old Cameron White on Monday from involuntary manslaughter to second-degree murder. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.
The probable cause statement says White told a woman that Dajion Harris asked White to shoot him as they were getting high and playing with guns Saturday night in Columbia. White says he shot Harris in the head and then fled when the victim’s family came into the room.
The statement says that when officers located White in a nearby apartment, he told them to take him to prison and that he was never going to see his family again.
Man kills mother and nephew, then himself
BURKE, Va. — Police say a man in northern Virginia shot and killed his mother and nephew before killing himself in a domestic standoff that left two officers injured from a shootout.
Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler said Tuesday that officers were called Monday night to a home in Burke after the mother called 911 and the dispatcher heard shots fired.
Roessler said several officers formed a “ballistic shield” as they tried to enter the home. The officers were then confronted by the gunman who fired a shotgun. Shrapnel deflected off the shield and injured two officers. One officer returned fire.
Police later entered the home and found the mother and nephew dead from gunshot wounds. The gunman was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.
The officers’ injuries are not considered life-threatening.
NYC and California sue US postal service
NEW YORK — The city of New York and the state of California sued the U.S. Postal Service Tuesday to stop tens of thousands of cigarette packages from being mailed from foreign countries to U.S. residents, saying the smugglers are engaging in “cigarette tax evasion” while postal workers look the other way.
The lawsuit in Brooklyn federal court blames the Postal Service for deliveries from Vietnam, China, Israel and other countries, saying the failure to enforce a federal law aimed at banning cigarette mail deliveries costs California an average of $19 million annually in tax revenues and New York City and New York State over $21 million each year.
The lawsuit seeks a court order to force the Postal Service to intercept and destroy packages believed to contain cigarettes.
The lawsuit said smugglers capitalize on widely varying tax rates on cigarettes while the Postal Service ignores cigarette shipments sometimes labeled as “cigarettes” and fails to ban commercial cigarette shippers identified by the U.S. Justice Department.
Autoworker killed in car accident on picket line
SPRING HILL, Tenn. — A striking autoworker in Tennessee has died when a vehicle hit him along a picket line outside a General Motors plant.
Columbia Police Lt. Jeremy Haywood says a vehicle accidentally struck a pedestrian outside the Spring Hill plant just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
A statement from United Auto Workers President Gary Jones and Vice President Terry Dittes identifies the worker as Roy McCombs. It says his death is “heartbreaking for UAW Spring Hill members.”
The statement says the union is working “to ensure that safety is a priority on the picket line.”
Columbia Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating.
