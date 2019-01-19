SEBRING — While Farm Service Agency offices will provide some help to farmers Tuesday, they won’t be able to do everything.
The reopened offices have a list of things they will not be able to do, either because of the time/personnel needed to do it or because the services depend on work by sections of the federal government that have not been reopened at this time.
Key among those discontinued services, for now, are disaster assistance programs, whether people have applied or not, simply because FSA officials will be unable to make headway on the paperwork to approve payments.
Those disaster programs currently on hold include:
• Livestock Indemnity Program.
• Emergency Conservation Program.
• Wildfires and Hurricanes Indemnity Program (WHIP).
• Livestock Forage Disaster Program.
• Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish.
Other unavailable services include, but are not limited to:
• New direct or facility loans.
• New farm loan guarantees.
• New marketing assistance loans.
• New applications for the Market Facilitation Program (MFP).
• Certification of 2018 production for MFP payments.
• The Dairy Margin Protection Program.
While Jan. 15 was the original deadline for producers to apply for the Market Facilitation Program, farmers have been unable to apply since Dec. 28, 2018, when FSA offices closed because of the lapse in federal funding.
Producers who already applied for MFP and certified their 2018 production by Dec. 28, 2018, should have already received payments.
For all others, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has extended the MFP application deadline for a period of time equal to the number of business days FSA offices end up being closed, once the government shutdown ends.
Basically, the 12 business days between Dec. 28, 2018, and Jan. 15 will be the remaining time to apply, once offices reopen.
What’s more, the three business days that FSA offices are open will not be counted in those 18 days.
Further detail on MFP is available at farmers.gov/manage/mfp.
The nearest FSA office to Highlands County, among the ones that will reopen, is the Okeechobee County Service Center at 450 NW U.S. 98 in Okeechobee.
It reopened Thursday and will be open Tuesday after closing for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
The office phone number is 863-763-3345.
Staff there will be able to process payments made on or before Dec. 31, 2018, continue expiring financing statements and open mail to identify priority items.
Further details on the open sites are available at farmers.gov/sites/default/files/documents/OpenFSAServiceCenters.pdf.
Additionally, as an intermittent incidental duty, staff may release proceeds from the sale of loan security by signing checks jointly payable to FSA that are brought to the county office by growers and farmers.
