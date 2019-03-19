I was just hoping to get some information from some recent GOP writers.

One writer said that a new Muslim congress person advocated for the destruction of Israel. You also still refer to Clinton and the election. Wasn't that two years ago? It is OK to move forward.

The letter referred to getting rid of the political charlatans. Maybe the writer you were referring to was talking about all the president's staff and Cabinet members who have left under scandal or just didn't want to deal with the president anymore. Can you please show me the quote or source that you obtained this information?

Another writer says that AOC is a socialist and said the unable and unwilling should get free money. Can you show me the source?

Many writers put down those who don't agree with their politics instead of bringing their own ideas. How about using some objective sources for all your material.

David Molloy

Sebring

