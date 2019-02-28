SEBRING — Florida Highway Patrol has identified the driver of the U.S. Postal Service mail truck in Wednesday’s pedestrian wreck as 49-year-old Hugh Slater of Winter Haven.
Juan Arocho Soto, the 59-year-old pedestrian who was reportedly standing in his path, is still in serious condition at Lakeland Regional Medical Center, according to crash reports released Thursday morning.
Reports state the crash is still under investigation. No charges or fault have been issued. The USPS is also investigating the wreck.
The incident took place at approximately 1:55 p.m. Wednesday on Self Avenue in Avon Park, less than 10 yards north of Kersey Street.
FHP reports that the USPS 1989 Chevrolet LLV, “Long-life Vehicle,” was northbound. Soto, a resident of Weeki Wachee, was standing in middle of the street, facing away from the truck, reports said.
Deputies on the scene reported Soto was “run over,” not merely “hit.”
Debris on the road included Soto’s wristwatch, eyeglasses and a handful of change.
Slater appeared uninjured.
This is at least the fourth time in three years that wrecks involved local USPS trucks and/or drivers.
The Highlands News-Sun reported on June 29, 2017, how a USPS mail truck got hit that morning on U.S. 98 at the junction with Tubbs Ranch Road.
A flatbed transfer truck hit the left rear side of a mail truck, which sent the mail truck tumbling onto the southeast corner of the intersection, flattening a stop sign, spilling letters and packages and landing on its left side.
The driver, a “lifetime carrier” of 20 years, according to USPS officials on scene, reportedly survived the wreck that otherwise mangled the mail truck.
Two other wrecks on June 6, 2018 involving postal vehicles resulted in injuries to a motorcycle rider and damage to public landscaping, respectively.
That day, at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Heartland Boulevard, a Honda motorcycle ran into the side of a Honda Element SUV, which was being used by a mail carrier.
The Element, driven by James Niles, was at the stop sign while Jozef Van Ber Veken was southbound on U.S. 27. According to the Lake Placid Police Department, Niles failed to yield the right of way to the motorcycle rider as he pulled onto U.S. 27 to turn left at the center median.
The rider, who was wearing a helmet and survived the wreck, got thrown head first into the passenger-side door of the Element, Lake Placid police said, and Niles was cited for failing to yield the right of way.
The mishap with another mail truck that afternoon didn’t result in any injuries, but required a tow truck.
At approximately 4:30 p.m. in Avon Park, a mail truck parked atop a rise within the first block of Main Street in the eastbound lanes rolled backward for unknown reasons and veered into the median, according to Highlands County sheriff’s deputies on the scene.
It got lodged on a concrete slab in the grass median of the Avon Park Mile-Long Mall. No pedestrians or cars were hit by the truck, which was still operational.
Once the tow truck operator got the truck dislodged, postal workers drove it away from the site.
The trucks, most of them made between 1987 and 1994, have been due for replacement for some time, but plans to replace them have been delayed.
In September 2016, the U.S. Postal Service awarded prototype production contracts worth a total of $34.7 million to AM General, Karsan, Mahindra, Oshkosh, Utilimaster, and VT Hackney, according to USPS.com.
The USPS required half of the prototypes to have hybrid/alternative fuel features.
News reports from trucks.com in October 2018 stated the multibillion-dollar program to create a new fleet of advanced-design mail trucks remains in the prototype-testing stage, even though the agency had expected to have a decision by then.
A trucks.com report dated Feb. 4 states the USPS expects to wrap up mail truck prototype testing for its Next Generation Delivery Vehicle program in the coming months, then will seek bids for an estimated $6.3 billion contract to produce the new trucks.
