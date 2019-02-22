After Sept. 11, 2001, it took about 34 months to establish an investigative commission and publicly release a final report on the worst terrorist attacks in American history.
The Pulse nightclub in Orlando was attacked by a single gunman 32 months ago, and the public still hasn’t seen the FBI’s final report.
Instead, it’s been a drip, drip, drip of vaguely worded statements by other agencies, the latest coming last week from the office of Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala.
The highlight was a conclusion that none of the 49 victims had been shot by police. The basis for that conclusion included a Florida Department of Law Enforcement use-of-force investigation, which reviewed video and audio evidence, along with police and witness statements.
What’s still missing, however, is the FBI’s full report on the massacre, including detailed ballistics findings important in determining who shot whom. This delay despite the passage of time, despite the death of the gunman, and despite the acquittal of the gunman’s wife on a charge of assisting her husband.
So why the secrecy? Why — more than 2½ years after the massacre of club-goers — can’t the public see what the FBI has found? A spokesperson for the agency said the case hasn’t been formally closed, citing “administrative items that need to be finalized.” Oh.
Other investigations haven’t proceeded so slowly.
As the Sentinel reported last week, an FBI investigation into the motives behind a mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert was released in January, 16 months after the killings.
Canned statements from the region’s representatives in Washington don’t give us much confidence they’re holding the agency’s feet to the fire.
“I am in the process of receiving full briefings by the FBI and FDLE,” wrote U.S. Rep. Val Demings, whose district includes the Pulse nightclub. “The public deserves to know as much as the law allows. Through full transparency we become better and safer.”
“I am satisfied with their investigation but believe it’s time for them to release the forensics report,” Rep. Darren Soto said in written answers to the Sentinel’s questions. “It appears their investigation has concluded and this report is critical for public policy analysis.”
U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy’s treacly response gave us even less hope that she’s fighting for the release of the FBI’s findings.
The FBI’s slow walk is emblematic of the vague and dissatisfying outcomes following the Pulse massacre.
Speaking of policy changes at the Orlando Police Department following the shootings, former Orlando Police Chief John Mina — now the Orange County sheriff — hazily answered, “We’re always adjusting training based on incidents that happen and best practices that are done around the country.”
Not very reassuring, considering the absence of details about what the department has learned or what it could do better in the future.
An editorial from the Orlando Sentinel.
