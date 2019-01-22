As Valentine’s Day approaches, the pressure is on to find ideal gifts for a special sweetheart. The National Retail Federation indicates shoppers spent around $19.6 billion on Valentine’s Day gifts in 2018, a dramatic increase from the year prior.
When gifting the men in their lives, others may be hard pressed to find an ideal gift for the guy who seems to have it all. Even though a small study published in Psychology Today determined that gifting men is seemingly easier than gifting women — regardless of who is doing the buying — there’s a prevailing stereotype that men are hard to buy for.
That said, these suggestions for men’s gifts may get the creative gifting juices flowing.
• Luxury shave kit: More men are realizing that indulging in quality grooming items does not require checking manliness at the door. In fact, it is quite trendy for men to use products entirely geared toward their skin and hair types, with more masculine scents to boot.
• Portable record player: If he’s a music buff and has collected vintage albums through the years, give him a modern way to play them. A wireless, Bluetooth-enabled turntable can be a heartfelt and practical gift.
• Whiskey-inspired gifts: From whiskey barrel-faced watches to jumbo ice wedges to chill without watering drinks down, whiskey gifts are definitely trending upward. Of course, a good bottle of single-malt is certainly a winning go-to gift as well.
• Ticket stub organizer: Whether he’s a sports fan, a concert-goer, or collects stubs to other events and outings, provide an organized way to preserve those memories.
• Wireless phone charger: Tame that cord clutter with a gizmo that can quickly charge his phone and have him ready to take your calls or receive your texts.
• Noise-cancelling headphones: Remove ambient sounds from his day, especially when commuting, traveling or working in his cubicle.
• Stub Hub gift card: Gift him with the perfect way to catch up on live games or concerts.
Gifting guys is a little easier with some Valentine’s inspiration.
