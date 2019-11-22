CHARLESTON, S.C. — Dejan Vasiljevic had the situation he wanted — game on the line and the ball in his hands.
Vasiljevic had a career-high 25 points, including a pair of clinching foul shots with 1.2 seconds left, as Miami outlasted Missouri State to start the Charleston Classic on Thursday.
The Hurricanes had built an 18-point lead midway through the second half, yet needed Vasiljevic’s free throws after the Bears rallied back to cut their deficit to 72-70 on Tyrik Dixon’s basket with 1.8 seconds to go.
That’s when Vasiljevic took the inbounds pass, got fouled and easily swished through his free throws to seal the game.
“I played for a long time, had a lot of big moments and made shots,” said Vasiljevic, a senior. “It’s gives confidence.”
Miami is the lone two-time tournament champion and improved to 8-0 all-time at the eight-team event. They will face either Florida or St. Joseph’s on Friday for a spot in Sunday’s finals.
