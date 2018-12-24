SEBRING — Highlands County’s Road and Bridge Department has completed repairs on Vaughn Road bridge, and it’s safe for Florida Park Service vehicles.
However, Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green has told county commissioners last Tuesday that the Park Service has now asked for a formal reimbursement agreement before it will reimburse the county for its half of the $75,000 repair cost.
Commission Chair Jim Brooks asked if the county had a memorandum of understanding with the Park Service about reimbursement, but County Administrator Randy Vosburg said the Park Service and Florida Department of Environmental Protection now wants a reimbursement agreement to refund the money.
“We were hoping the email would be sufficient,” Vosburg said, “but we heard form the state that they went to actually cut the check to us, and they said, ‘Nah, we need an agreement, now.’”
In his report to the Board of County Commission last Tuesday, Vosburg said county staff is in the process of finalizing invoices to develop the reimbursement request.
Vosburg told commissioners that agreement would be in front of them at one of the January meetings.
Brooks said he hopes the county could get cooperation from the state, after this, on wishes to pave Hammock Road through Highlands Hammock State Park.
For now, the bridge is fixed. Green told commissioners last Tuesday that repairs on the bridge came in “right at $75,000,” the estimated cost for repairs.
“The bridge repair went well,” Green said.
There was a problem with the stringers — the cross-beams that hold the wooden decking — but the damaged ones were replaced along with the rotted deck boards.
Basically, the road has a “brand new bridge” over Charlie Bowlegs Creek, Green said.
However, Vaughn Road is still closed to vehicle traffic — other than park — and will stay that way until the county vacates the right of way. However, the county has not officially vacated the right of way, Green said.
The county is just waiting to get paid.
“This problem came about because the bridge didn’t (meet) DOT [Florida Department of Transportation] standards for safety, or whatever,” Brooks said, so the county had to bring it up to standards before vacating the road.
Green said the issue started “years and years ago” with discussions between the park and county about closing the road right of way.
“At the time, the bridge was in ‘fair’ condition, and it deteriorated significantly over the last six to seven years,” Green said.
The park developed the nearby equestrian park in the meantime, while the bridge got too bad even for people to walk across it, Green said.
The county closed the road to vehicles approximately seven to eight years ago, especially in the area of the bridge.
Closing the road completely, when that’s done, will involve putting in a new gate to prevent vehicles from heading down that stretch of road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.