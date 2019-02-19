In 2019 veganism is more popular than ever. This means that more and more things such as events, websites and even clothing brands are popping up — and they’re actually quite popular.
A few weeks ago I attended a vegan prom. At the prom there were vegan versions of normal candies. All over the place events like VegFest are happening, which is an entirely vegan festival with foods, shopping and information on various subjects, all vegan. What I’m saying is that as time progresses the options for people who choose to live a plant-based lifestyle are expanding.
Recently at work, I heard of another vegan person who may potentially begin working in the restaurant. While I was partially excited I had some mixed feelings as well. After all, I’m the token vegan coworker, it’s like my thing. I’ve met more vegan strangers in the last couple of months than ever before. It really feels like my circle is expanding.
It really seems like veganism is reaching farther than ever before. In fact, according to The Vegan Society, an online organization that provides information on veganism and plant-based living, Tyson Food has invested in a vegan company that goes by the name Beyond Meat. This must mean there will be things to look forward to in way of vegan food development.
Furthermore there have been scientific acknowledgments on the subject of veganism somewhat recently. For instance, a 2018 Oxford University Study (which is currently the more comprehensive analysis to date on the damage farming does to the planet) found that avoiding meat and dairy is the single biggest way to reduce your impact on Earth. This is because animal farming takes up 83 percent of farmland but only provides 18 percent of calories.
In addition to this, a 2018 Greenpeace report found that “global meat and dairy production and consumption must be cut in half by 2050 to avoid dangerous climate change and keep the Paris Agreement on track. If left unchecked, agriculture is projected to produce 52 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions in the coming decades, 70 percent of which will come from meat and dairy.”
It is strange to me that while these things have been acknowledged we are all still being pushed to add more cheese to our foods and more meat to our meals.
Veganism in 2019 is something that I am happy to be a part of. It has grown to be a community of people ranging from young to old, from people in different transitioning phases of their life yet who all support each other.
Though there is the stereotype that a lot of vegans are pushy and force their ideals onto others, this has not been my experience with vegans even before I myself was a vegan or had even considered that I might. Instead I have found supportive friends both in person and online.
The times they are changing. At least, that’s what it seems like. Veganism is expanding in all kinds of ways.
