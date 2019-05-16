Car bashed in by hit and run

A 2013 Nissan Altima sits with a bashed up front after a hit and run wreck Monday afternoon on southbound U.S. 27 at Tanglewood Boulevard. Witnesses said the driver of the Nissan, at right, ran into the back of a black pickup in damp conditions, and the truck took off, turning left off the highway onto Northwood Boulevard. Deputies are still seeking information.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

SEBRING — Sheriff’s deputies want to find the vehicle that took off from a crash Monday afternoon on U.S. 27.

The vehicle that took off allegedly was the one that got hit.

At 3:54 p.m. Monday, Highlands County Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Service crews received a page for a wreck on U.S. 27 at Tanglewood Boulevard.

They arrived to find a white 2013 Nissan Altima in the inside southbound lane with severe front-end damage.

Witnesses there told the Highlands News-Sun that a black pickup took off and turned down Northwood Boulevard, but the Highlands County sheriff’s deputy on scene did not have a detailed official vehicle description at the time.

On Tuesday, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the witness account: A pickup that turned off the highway at Love Buggs convenience store.

The driver was complaining of a headache and irritation to the skin on his wrists, both as a result of the driver’s air bag going off on impact.

West Sebring Fire Department Engine 9 had the two inside lanes blocked off, funneling traffic into the outside lane until deputies and wreckers could clear the wreck.

Road conditions were slightly wet with spotty rain in the area resulting in a light drizzle that opened up into rain as emergency personnel prepared and began wrapping up their response.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is urged to contact FHP Troop F at 941-751-8350.

