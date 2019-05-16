SEBRING — Sheriff’s deputies want to find the vehicle that took off from a crash Monday afternoon on U.S. 27.
The vehicle that took off allegedly was the one that got hit.
At 3:54 p.m. Monday, Highlands County Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Service crews received a page for a wreck on U.S. 27 at Tanglewood Boulevard.
They arrived to find a white 2013 Nissan Altima in the inside southbound lane with severe front-end damage.
Witnesses there told the Highlands News-Sun that a black pickup took off and turned down Northwood Boulevard, but the Highlands County sheriff’s deputy on scene did not have a detailed official vehicle description at the time.
On Tuesday, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the witness account: A pickup that turned off the highway at Love Buggs convenience store.
The driver was complaining of a headache and irritation to the skin on his wrists, both as a result of the driver’s air bag going off on impact.
West Sebring Fire Department Engine 9 had the two inside lanes blocked off, funneling traffic into the outside lane until deputies and wreckers could clear the wreck.
Road conditions were slightly wet with spotty rain in the area resulting in a light drizzle that opened up into rain as emergency personnel prepared and began wrapping up their response.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is urged to contact FHP Troop F at 941-751-8350.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.