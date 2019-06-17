AVON PARK — It was a rude awakening Sunday morning for thousands of people in the Lake Letta area after a single-vehicle accident resulted in three power poles being knocked down. The initial report from Duke Energy said that approximately 1,000 customers were affected by the power outage that occurred at 6:07 a.m.
“Duke Energy had three broken poles and wires down in the general area of 1940 (SR) 17, Avon Park,” said Duke Energy spokeswoman Ana Gibbs in an email. “In addition to the actual accident, a fire was sparked during this incident.
“While we don’t know exactly what started the fire, Duke Energy proactively de-energized a portion of that line to ensure the safety of first responders and accident victims, and to prevent and further damage to surrounding property.”
Gibbs said Duke Energy was able to re-route a little more than half of the customers while repair crews worked to put up new power lines and do the wiring. There were 432 customers who were without power until the afternoon hours after repairs took a bit longer than where initially estimated.
“The amount of time it has taken to get the lights back is a direct result of the amount of damage that needs to be repaired,” Gibbs said.
The road was initially close to traffic before a single lane was opened, as crews continued their work.
According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the Chrysler 300 who hit the poles fled on foot and was identified by the Florida Highway Patrol and issued citations.
