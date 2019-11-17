This home is located at 115 Oak Grove St. in Lake Placid. It is priced at $143,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell with Re/Max Realty Plus.
In the popular 55-plus neighborhood of Venetian Village, this beautiful, well kept, furnished two-bedroom, two-bath villa, with a 1 1/2 car garage, won’t last long. It truly is adorable!
It has cathedral ceilings, split floor plan and it’s designed where the guest bedroom can enjoy the privacy of their own full bathroom.
The spacious kitchen is bright, fully equipped with all white appliances, pots, pans, glasses, silverware, cooking utensils and more, and connects to the cute dining area that has a pantry, country-farmhouse dinette set and wicker like sideboard.
The living room opens into the glassed in Florida room which leads to a small patio, ideal for grilling.
This villa is newer than most at Covered Bridge, built in 2001 and has a little over 1,300 square feet of living area.
Covered Bridge is a friendly, very active, quaint community with low HOA fees of only $85 a month, which covers lawn mowing, basic cable, storage for your boat trailer or RV and private access to Lake June and Lake June.
It’s only a short golf cart ride to the clubhouse, game room and pool area. Conveniently located with easy access to Lake Placid and Sebring.
Tucked away in Lake Placid, known as “The Caladium Capital of the World, The Town of Murals and named by Reader’s Digest in 2012, America’s Most Interesting Town.” Your closing costs are only $20 to record the deed.
To see this beautiful home, contact Jeanny Campbell with Re/Max Realty Plus by calling 863-381-1848. MLS#269867
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.