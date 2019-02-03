Last week, as I was writing this notes I was receiving images from all over Venezuela of massive people’s manifestations gathered in communities in every city, in every county, what in Spanish are called Cabildos, promoted by the legitimate National Assembly (Parliament) with the purpose of affirming the 23rd of January the transition government of Juan Guaidó, who until then was the National Assembly president since Jan. 10, 2019.
Venezuela is the only country of the world at the present moment with two Parliaments, two Supreme Courts, two National Prosecutors, and two governments:
1 — Two Parliaments: A National Assembly legitimized by general elections in December 2015 for the period 2016-2021 where the opposition won the majority with 122 members against 55 of the official socialist party of Venezuela. And, a National Constituent Assembly promoted by Nicolás Maduro by decree and voted in a fraudulent way in 2017 to prepare a new Constitution.
2 — Two Supreme Courts: one without legitimacy placed in Caracas (that plays the role of what the socialist government of Maduro says) and the one legitimate in the exile (33 magistrates chosen by the legitimate National Assembly called by constitutional previsions), that has sessions in the American States Organization siege in Washington, or in Colombia’s Parliament, since July 2017.
3 — Two General National Prosecutors: one illegitimate in Caracas called Tareck Saab (appointed by the socialist government and chosen by the illegitimate National Constituent Assembly), and the other, in the exile, Luisa Ortega Díaz who had to leave the country by governmental persecution of the actual dictator, Nicolas Maduro.
4 — Two Governments: the Nicolas Maduro regime, in usurpation functions after the 10th of January 2019, and one from the National Assembly, Juan Guidó, in charge of the transition until the celebration of general elections.
What could make the difference this time of all other national popular opposition rallies done against the regime since 2002 until 2017, when 130 students were killed, without much chance of overthrowing the socialist government?
Well there are three or four points ahead: 1 — The internal legal recognition of the end of the period of Nicolas Maduro government on January 10, 2019 by the National Assembly, and the declaration of a fraudulent and manipulated elections celebrated in 2018 without the majority of the opposition leaders. 2 — The international recognition by United States together with 19 states of the American States Organization and a number of Europeans countries of The Venezuelan National Assembly as the only legitimate institution inside the country. 3 — The international recognition that the National Assembly president must assume the Transition Government and call for elections in 30 days as it is stated in the Bolivarian Constitution. 4 — The growing disillusion of their own people summed to the most terrible poverty from what was the richest country of Latin-American, besides the highest rate of inflation ever known in the whole world.
But there are also two or three points back, put in question marks that maintains the illegal government of Nicolas Maduro: 1 — The support of the military forces and irregular armed forces to Maduro’s regime, trained by Castro Cubans and Colombian guerrillas, and involved with corruption and drug dealing, at least at the high level hierarchy. Venezuelans are waiting for some pronunciations in the lower levels. 2 — The second handicap is the control of Venezuelan Armed Forces, Public Registries and the electoral system information by the Castro’s Cubans Intelligence. There is a reason to say that Venezuela has been ruled by the Castro Regime in the last decade. 3- The third reason is based in the support of two other world giants as Russia and China. Venezuela has a huge debt with Russia due to an unaccountable armaments and weapons sold through huge loans. With China associated contracts have been given in the southern part of Venezuela in the gold miners and with cobalt, destroying the Amazonian fauna.
A very complexed situation. Will we survive the destruction of a nation that has created a huge humanitarian crisis migration of more than 3 million of Venezuelans over the borders in 2018? Or are we on the way, finally, to a crusade for liberty in 2019?
Silvia Schanely Suarez has two master’s degrees in international relations and a doctoral degree in political science. She is a professor of the Central University of Venezuela in the School of International Relations. She has been in the USA since 2016 for a year leave for personal reasons (taking care of her elderly parents, who were missionaries in Venezuela and later local Highlands County residents for the past 30 years) but with the deterioration of the situation in the country and the death of her father, has extended her stay with her husband (a former Venezuelan university professor, journalist and historian).
