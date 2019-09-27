By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Venus Volunteer Fire Department, like Lake Placid Fire Department, is spread between three buildings.
Unlike Lake Placid, they will keep the office/meeting building, apparatus barn, and Venus Clubhouse separate, and instead get the county to reopen a water well to improve fire operations and add generators to make the site a disaster recovery center.
“It was tough after [Hurricane] Irma,” Venus Volunteer Fire Chief Steve Irving said. The fire department couldn’t distribute supplies because it had no spare space, onsite water or backup power.
As a board member of Venus United Methodist Church, two blocks away, Irving worked out an agreement to distribute supplies from there.
Glades County officials, inundated with supplies, sent trucks north to drop off loads, Irving said. Ladies of the church cooked lunch for the electrical linemen assigned to the area. Soon, power was back on locally, and they could cool the church.
One crew from Mississippi liked the ladies’ cooking so much, they offered to have them travel with them and cook.
Meanwhile, Venus made do with a 1987 former Lake Placid fire engine (E 45-1), a 1987 Ford 1,800-gallon tanker from Leisure Lakes Volunteer Fire Department (T 45-1), a 1999 Ford brush truck (B 45-1) and 1996 Chevrolet brush truck (B 45-2).
The Chevy truck was bought new, but they assembled the Ford from a former county ambulance chassis, a homemade aluminum bed built by Highlands County Road & Bridge Department, a skid unit and tool box donated by West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department, a Leisure Lakes Fire Department winch and a reel of hose from a Florida Forestry Service 6-by-6 truck.
With barn bays only 29 feet deep — new trucks are longer — Irving has asked Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor not to replace engines, yet. He needs brush trucks.
In addition to periodic wrecks, Irving said Venus crews saw only four structure fires from 2014-2018, but had 60 brush fires.
Volunteers might train 300 hours, but only make it to one or two calls a month.
“What we do in a month, West Sebring does in a day,” Irving said.
His 176-square-mile district means calls are spread out, but Irving has cut his personal response time by six minutes by taking home a brush truck home each night.
While mutual aid from Sun ‘N Lakes South Station 41 — the only nearby 24-hour station — is 20 minutes away, Irving said he loves being in a combined paid/volunteer department.
“I like knowing the cavalry’s coming,” Irving said — when needed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.