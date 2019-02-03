Because of her ability and versatility, Lake Placid’s Anna Sapp was very busy when it came time for swim meets.
Sapp, a three-year swimmer and a co-captain this year, was a member of the district champ 200 medley relay squad, as well as the district-winning 200 freestyle relay team.
The talented Green Dragon junior was also the district champion in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 butterfly.
At regionals, Sapp helped the 200 medley relay team to sixth place and the 200 freestyle relay squad to fifth. She was seventh in the 50 freestyle and came in third in the 100 butterfly.
Sapp broke her own school record in 100 butterfly four times during the season. She broke the county record in the 100 butterfly set by former Sebring standout Megan Wolfe with a time of 58.75.
“Anna is the fastest girl swimmer in the county in any swim event,” said Lake Placid swim coach Tom Creel. “She is hard working and a dedicated leader. Her example and leadership has been a big part of the Dragons success over the past three years. We look for great things to come her senior year.”
For her ability and accomplishments, Sapp has been selected as the Highlands News-Sun 2018 All-Highlands Girls Swimmer of the Year.
“It means a lot to win this award,” said Sapp. “It’s great to see all of the hard work and time that I’ve put in paying off. Coach Creel, Coach Marvin Wolfe and and Megan Wolfe have really helped with my technique and have pushed me to be the best swimmer I can be physically and mentally.”
The Team
Mei Bowman, senior, Sebring — Bowman was a four-year swimmer and team captain. “Mei has been an incredibly versatile swimmer for the past four years,” said Blue Streak swim coach Pat Caton. “She has the determination that will make her successful in whatever her future holds. She was 14th in the 200 free relay at regionals. She was the Coaches Award recipient.”
Katelyn Williams, senior, Avon Park — Williams has been with the Avon Park swim and dive team for the past two years. “Katelyn is an all-round athlete, having played several different sports throughout her high school career,” said Red Devils swim coach Tracy Lee. “She did an outstanding job this year in both areas of the pool, in the lanes and on the boards. Although her heart was with diving, she was a great asset to the team as a swimmer, swimming both breaststroke and freestyle. She was part of the 400 freestyle relay team that advanced to the regional meet.”
Victoria Severance, senior, Lake Placid — Severance was a four-year swimmer and a district champion in the 100 freestyle, runner-up in the 50 free and was part of the district champion relay team in the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay. At regionals, she placed ninth in the 50 freestyle and sixth as part of the medley relay team, and fifth as part of the 200 freestyle relay team. “Tori is a dedicated swimmers with such a positive outlook,” Creel said. “We called her “Super Tori” because she was so fast.”
Hannah Berry, sophomore, Sebring — Berry was in her first year swimming and finished 14th at regionals in the 200 medley relay. “As a new swimmer, we did not know what to expect from Hannah,” Caton said. “But after watching her the first week of practice, the coaches knew we had a strong, committed, and hard-working swimmer. Most Improved Female Swimmer Award.”
Madison Knowles, junior, Avon Park — Knowles has been with the team for three years and this year she focused on the 200 and 500-yard freestyle events. “Madison advanced to regionals in three events,” Lee said. “Both the 200 and 500 freestyle events placing 24th and 23rd respectively. Madison was also part of the 400 freestyle relay team at regionals. We are looking forward to see what goals she sets for herself next year as a senior.”
Jamerson Waller, senior, Lake Placid — Waller was a four-year swimmer and team captain for the Dragons. “Jamerson was part of the district champion 200 medley relay team and was district champion in the 100 breaststroke,” Creel said. “At regionals, she was part of the sixth-place 200 medley relay team and placed 15th in the 100 breaststroke. Jamie provided great leadership to our team.”
Shayla Cox, sophomore, Sebring — Cox was a second-year swimmer. “Shayla is such a skilled athlete and swimmer,” Caton said. “She was 14th at regionals in the 200 free relay and we are looking forward to watching her reach her swim potential the next two years.”
Mara Elder, sophomore, Avon Park — Elder is a swimmer that has the ability to swim any event for the Red Devils. “Mara never questions the coaches when she is put in a new event,” Lee said. “This year she ventured from the breaststroke at the beginning of the season to butterfly at the end of the season showing us just how much of a well-rounded swimmer she is. Mara was also part of the 400 freestyle relay that advanced to the regional meet.”
Rachael Peitz, sophomore, Lake Placid — Peitz was a two-year swimmer and part of the district champion 200 medley relay team, was third in the 200 freestyle and third in the 100 backstroke. “Rachel made great improvement in her sophomore year and it’s going to be an exciting next two years,” Creel said.
Zoey Filppola, sophomore, Sebring — Filppola competed in her second year of swimming. “The coaches wished all the swimmers had Zoey’s tenacity,” said Caton. “She puts the work in during practice and it really shows up at the meets. She is coachable and multi-talented in her strokes. “
Kinsloe Barben, sophomore, Avon Park — Barben has been swimming with Avon Park for two years and is one of the up-and-coming stars of the future. “This year Kinsloe swam many events including the 200 individual medley and several different freestyle events,” Lee said. “She helped her 400 freestyle relay advance to regionals. We are excited about where she will be in the next two years.”
Anna Grace Wheeler, senior, Lake Placid — Wheeler was a four-year swimmer and was runner up at districts in the 200 freestyle, runner-up in the 100 freestyle and part of the runner-up 400 freestyle relay team. “Anna Grace was a strong Dragon swimmer and will be missed next season,” Creel said.
Lyndsay Rigdon, senior, Sebring — Rigdon was a third -year swimmer for the Blue Streaks. “Lyndsay is talented,” said Caton. “Although her senior year was marred by injuries, she is a warrior and excelled despite these injuries. She was a team captain and finished 14th in the 200 medley relay, 22nd in the 50 free, 21st in the 100 free and 14th in the 200 free relay.”
Alexis Maulden, senior, Lake Placid — Maulden was a four-year swimmer for the Dragons. “Alexis was part of the first-place 200 freestyle relay team at districts,” Creel said. “At regionals, she was ninth in the 200 individual medley, 7th in the 100 freestyle and part of the 400 freestyle relay team. Lexi’s dedication to the Dragons helped the team achieve many successes through her four years.”
Juliana Bogaert, junior, Lake Placid — Bogaert was a three-year swimmer and was part of the district champion 200 freestyle relay team and the runner-up 400 freestyle relay team. “Jules was also a diver at regionals,” Creel said. “We are so looking forward to her senior year and many more swim and dive accomplishments.
Emma Rowe, freshman, Sebring — Rowe was a diver and finished ninth at regionals. “Emma was coachable and competitive,” Caton said. “Plan to see her in the FHSAA finals the next three years.
Molly Tunning, junior, Lake Placid — Tunning was a three-year swimmer who placed 5th in the 100 freestyle and 5th in the 100 backstroke at districts. “Molly works very hard and hit many personal best this year,” Creel said. “We are very excited for her senior year.
Rillian Smith, sophomore, Sebring — Smith was a first-year diver and finished 11th at the state finals to earn the Girls Diver of the Year award. “Rillian is talented and we expect to see her in the FHSAA finals the next two years with a top 3 placing,” Caton said. “She is an all-around talented young athlete.”
Madi Murphy, sophomore, Lake Placid — Murphy was a two-year swimmer who finished 9th at districts in the 100 butterfly. At regionals, she stepped in as the alternate and swam in the 400 freestyle relay assisting the Dragons to 9th place and getting a personal-best time with her swim. “We are very proud of Madi,” said Creel.
Annie LaPlante, sophomore, Lake Placid — LaPlante is a two year diver for the Dragons and was the Class 1A-District 6 champion. “Annie is a dedicated diver with a lot of potential and we are looking forward to her next two seasons,” Creel said.
Coach Of The Year
For guiding their teams to outstanding seasons, Avon Park’s Tracy Lee, Lake Placid’s Tom Creel and Sebring’s Pat Caton have been selected as the Highlands News-Sun 2018 All-Highlands Girls Swimming Coach of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.