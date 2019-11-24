TAMPA — Lykes Bros. Inc. CEO Johnnie James Jr. announced the appointment of Cari L. Roth to the position of vice president of governmental and regulatory affairs effective Jan. 2, 2020. Roth is a veteran government affairs professional and land use and environmental lawyer, with 35 years of experience assisting clients with strategically and effectively navigating the complexities of government.
James said of his new hire, “Cari brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and expertise to our leadership team. It is clear that she has built a wealth of respect and relationships in the halls of government over the years. She has been engaged by the company for the last 16 years and helped us navigate several opportunities and concerns over the years. We couldn’t be more pleased to have her join us full time and lend her insight, energy and perspective to our efforts to position Lykes’ assets for the long-term future.”
“It’s been such an honor to represent Lykes Bros. these many years,” Roth said. “Their long history of business success in Florida and commitment to the stewardship of their lands is a proud tradition. I am very excited to join the great leadership team at Lykes and look forward to my role with the company as they look to the future.”
Roth’s expertise is well recognized by her peers. Last year she entered the Florida Trend Legal Elite Hall of Fame for her work in governmental and administrative law. She is currently a shareholder in the Tallahassee office of Dean Mead.
“Cari has been instrumental in growing our firm’s footprint as one of the largest groups of legislative and executive branch lobbyists in Florida,” said Dean, Mead & Dunbar’s Tallahassee Managing Shareholder Pete Dunbar. “We look forward to continuing to work with Cari in her new role at Lykes Bros. and wish her well with her future endeavors.”
