LAKE PLACID — It was a feast for giving thanks to veterans at a veterans’ appreciation luncheon that had ham and all the trimmings one would expect at a Thanksgiving feast. The second annual event was held at the American Legion Post 25 on Tuesday.
The free luncheon, offered to veterans and their spouses, was hugely popular and required two dining times. At each meal, some 50 volunteers served over 200 veterans. Veteran Services Officer Denise Williams estimated the volunteers would feed about 400-450 veterans throughout the day. Williams said the numbers were about double those from last year.
Door prizes and a silent auction were a highlight of the day, as was the music performed by “Unchained.”
“Last year, Peter Bloom coordinated it in honor of his father,” Williams said. “He got businesses involved and the Highlands County Veteran Services Office involved. He wanted to give back to the community and say ‘thank you’ to all the vets for everything they have sacrificed. It’s exciting to take a moment and feed them a fabulous meal. Some of them are still serving as they live with scars.”
Guy Keener, a U.S. Army veteran, and his wife Judy attended the luncheon. “We appreciate everything the veterans do for us here,” Guy said.
Veterans were given turkeys and side dish ingredients to prepare a Thanksgiving dinner on Monday at Veteran Services Office. Several veteran groups gave turkeys. The other groceries and volunteers from those organizations filled grocery bags to give out. Some of the organizations participating include VFW 4300 Auxiliary, American Legion Post 25 Sons of the American Legion, AmVets Post 21 Auxiliary and the Highlands County Veteran Services.
More than 30 family dinner preparations were given out on Monday.
