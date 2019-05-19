The ceremony began with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America.
David Abbott, commander of the American Legion Post 25, then welcomed everyone and said a few words about the Memorial Garden.
Sherry Bowie, co-president of the Lake Placid Garden Club, began the ceremony at the American Legion Post 25 by saying thank you to everyone who attended this special ceremony, followed by Marti Capodifero singing the Star Spangled Banner. The Sebring VFW Post 4300 Honor Guard then presented a 21-gun salute and played "Taps." Sherry spoke about the late Robert Moore, commander from Post 25, who mentioned a “new” garden being planted every time that a Garden Club member was talking to him. A plaque was then unveiled in memory of all veterans service to our country.
Lowe’s was thanked by everyone, including the Garden Club planters, the veterans and everyone who attended. Lowe’s generously provided the plants, planting soil and mulch for our wonderful project. The plants look beautiful and are definitely thriving. Following the ceremony, a “flag” cake and coffee were served to all who attended.
Thank you to the American Legion Post 25, the Sebring VFW Post 4300 Honor Guard, Marti and most of all to our co-presidents (Paula and Sherry), who organized and conducted this beautiful ceremony for the veterans and our community. Stop by and take a look at the “happy” plants sometime.
Sandy Otway
Lake Placid
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.