The codebreaker machine of World War II was worked on by hundreds of waves at "Building 26," National Cash Register of Dayton, Ohio. They helped build hundreds of motors for the codebreaker machine that saved millions of lives in the European and Pacific Theater of War.
They did not know the great value of their work for many years. It was not until the 1990's that they were let in on the secret machine and its part in WWII.
Many WAVES died before they knew of their part in WWII. Due to their part and the fact that many died before they knew of their part in WWII, saving so many lives of both aggressor and non-aggressor. Those WAVES, alive and dead, should receive a special medal of honor from the president of these United States.
The engineer who designed this machine, Joseph Desech, should received the Congressional Medal of Honor for the millions of lives he saved on both sides of the war. The man was heartbroken over the millions of lives he felt he had destroyed. He did not realize the millions he had saved on both sides. By bringing the war to a close, he is very deserving of America's highest honor.
Billie E. Jewett
Sebring
Normally I see your rants as aimless bordering on psychotic but I will eat crow today and totally agree on this topic. Our veterans get shortchanged. Especially concerning health care. It's shameful how they are pushed aside when their service to country is done. Thank you for recognizing them.
