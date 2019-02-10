Although several of Sebring International Raceway’s prime viewing and parking options are now sold out for the epic SuperSebring doubleheader, March 13-16, several new options have been made available at America’s most historic sports car racing venue.
The 67th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts runs on Saturday, March 16 and will be preceded on Friday by the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) 1,000 miles of Sebring.
SUPERTICKETS
Sebring Supertickets are currently available at advance purchase discount prices until Feb. 14. After that date, gate prices will apply to all ticket sales. Supertickets are available as four day, two-day (Friday-Saturday), or Saturday-only tickets.
Sebring is rated among the world’s most fan-friendly circuits, and all children 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult. All Sebring tickets include admission to the competitor paddock.
RESERVED PARKING
Reserved trackside parking for cars and RVs adjacent to the track is available on a limited basis. A new reserved parking area for cars and RVs in the East Paddock has been created for fans who want to be guaranteed a spot in one of the most convenient locations at the famous circuit. These reserved 20 x 50-foot spots are as close as a fan can get to the WEC, Michelin Pilot Challenge and IMSA WeatherTech paddocks. Reserve your spot today and have four days of fun in the shadow of the world’s greatest race teams. For reserved parking availability in the East Paddock area and other locations, please call 800.626.7223.
TURN 17 CLUB
Sebring’s most exclusive ticket, Club Sebring, has sold out. Due to overwhelming demand for Club Sebring, the Turn 17 Club has been created with the exact same benefits as Club Sebring and is located trackside adjacent to Winners Circle. Like Club Sebring, the Turn 17 Club will have unlimited drinks and snacks Wednesday through Saturday, a buffet-style dinner on Friday night and three buffet-style meals on Saturday. The Turn 17 Club is a two-level private hospitality unit featuring an air-conditioned lounge, restroom facility, indoor and outdoor seating and roof-top viewing platform. Each ticket is $625 for adults and $315 for children. Complimentary Ulmann Straight Parking is included.
GURNEY TERRACE
The Gurney Terrace features covered outdoor seating with great views of the pits and front stretch from the second level of the pit structure. New for 2019 are additional seating locations and a dedicated catering staff providing snacks, Yuengling, Mike’s Hard Lemonade as well as other great beer, wine and cocktail options. Seating is first-come first-served and the Raceway limits admission to Gurney Terrace ensuring that all guests have a great view of the race and easy access to the paddock.
CAR CORRALS
The Corvette Corral is sold out and only limited space is still available in the Porscheplatz Corral. Purchase a spot for your Porsche and enjoy SuperSebring with other Porsche owners who also know a thing or two about great cars and racing.
CAR PARKING
Due to increased advanced ticket sales, Sebring Raceway must create more efficient parking options to ensure that everyone who wants to be a part of SuperSebring will be able to get into the property Friday and Saturday. Sebring officials plan to set aside a large area for ‘Daily Car Parking’ between the Midway vendors and Turn 6. Please be advised that all overnight parking or camping must take place outside these ‘Day Car Parking’ lots.”
Saturday’s 12-hour classic, the second round International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, will feature record manufacturer participation. Cadillac, Nissan, Mazda and Acura will battle in the premier prototype class while the GT classes will feature legendary makes such as Ferrari, Porsche, Corvette, BMW, Ford, Lamborghini, Audi, Lexus and Acura, all battling on the famed 3.74-mile road course that originated from a World War II B-17 training base.
Friday’s 1,000-mile (or eight hours) race is the sixth round of the FIA WEC season that will conclude at Le Mans in June. This is the only North American appearance of the WEC, and the first at Sebring since the series debut in 2012.
Gates open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, and remain open 24 hours a day through Saturday’s 12-hour race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.