By TODD MOORE
Correspondent
As Hank Williams Jr. would say “Are you ready for some football? A Monday night party,” as Roger Scarborough Memorial Stadium played host to the Lakeland Christian Vikings and the Lake Placid Green Dragons on Monday night. The game was pushed back from Friday due to Hurricane Dorian. The Vikings would defeat the Dragons 34-6.
The Dragons took possession first in the contest. A strong Viking defense forced the Dragons into a punting situation from the 6-yard line. The punt was snapped high and was blocked by Vikings Idris Williams. Vikings Hunter Snively fell on the ball for the first score of the game. The extra-point was good and Lakeland Christian went up 7-0.
The Vikings were not done in the first quarter as they would tack on another score with 1:12 left in the quarter. The Vikings Idris Williams scored on a 6-yard run but the PAT was not successful. The Vikings were up 13-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The Dragons’ offense would not be denied as Quwesmael Sholtz found Shamar Mitchell for the 3-yard touchdown pass. The PAT was no good. The Dragons were now within striking distance at 13-6.
The Vikings would once again put a drive together before halftime. Lakeland Christian’s Bo Copen would score on an 18-yard run. The PAT was good and the Vikings would take that score 20-6 into halftime.
The Dragons were plagued with penalties throughout the game. They were penalized 19 times for 117 yards.
“We can’t give people yards,” said Lake Placid coach Carl White. “We are developing a habit of that.”
At the 8:25 mark in the 3rd quarter the Vikings would strike again. Copen would have another rushing touchdown on an 8-yard run. The PAT was good and Vikings would take a 27-6 lead.
The Dragons would get two great opportunities as the Dragons defense came up with two interceptions. Erskin Toliver and Marcus Davise came up big for the Dragons, but the Lake Placid offense could not take advantage of the turnovers. The Vikings would take the 27-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter would have the teams trading possessions of the ball. At 5:21 left in the game, the Vikings Parker Galbreath would score on a 6-yard run and the PAT was good. The Vikings would take a commanding 34-6 lead. That lead would hold up as the Vikings defeated the Dragons.
“We can’t play like that and win football games,” Coach White said. “We can’t beat ourselves and play a good football team like Lakeland Christian.”
Coach White told his team that this loss was on him. “I gotta do a better job coaching these guys and getting these guys coached up. I will be better and they will be better.”
The Dragons will go on the road for the first time this year. They will be traveling to play the St. Lucie West Centennial Eagles (Port St. Lucie) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
The Eagles are 1-1 on the season, while the Dragons fell to 1-2 on the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.