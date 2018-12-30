The month of December should be one of celebration and anticipation for what is commonly known as the happiest holiday season of the year. While it was that way for many in Highlands County, it was also a worrisome month.
The month saw seven shootings take place on four different days, leaving five people injured. All of the shootings inside the city limits of Avon Park and the city of Sebring.
Detectives arrested two of three suspects in the Dec. 2 shooting of a 21-year-old and 17-year-old in Avon Park. A suspect was also arrested in the Dec. 19 shooting of a 19-year-old at the Dollar General at Olivia Drive and U.S. 27. No one has been arrested in the Dec. 26 shooting near South Delaney Avenue and Hal McRae Boulevard that resulted in an unidentified victim being airlifted with injuries.
Two of the three incidents in Sebring city limits resulted in no injuries; the third, however, resulted in a 57-year-old female being shot in the back side. Two brothers were arrested for the Dec. 19 incident where no one was injured. All three incidents took place at the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Lemon Street, an intersection that has long had a history of criminal activity. Two other shootings earlier in the year took place at this same intersection, each resulting in someone suffering gunshot wounds.
The seven shootings in December are only a portion of the number of shootings that have taken place in Highlands County this year.
Law enforcement says some of the shootings are related to drugs and some of the shootings are connected to previous incidents involving guns. Motives have not been revealed because investigations have not yet been completed and released.
Violence among our youth is too high. Violence among all of our citizens is becoming too common.
People live and come to Highlands County because of the peaceful, rural piece of Florida’s paradise that it is. They should not have to live in fear of being in the wrong place at the wrong time, as officials describe one of the shooting victims. Residents ought to feel comfortable running to a store to pick up a gallon of milk, rather than worrying that a drug deal may be going down in the parking lot and someone may get shot.
It feels like a lot of questions concerning these incidents continue to go unanswered. Residents, business owners and visitors should have those questions answered about this community. The Highlands News-Sun will begin to pick apart these incidents and ask the questions needed to get a better understanding of why and how these types of incidents can be prevented.
Anyone who has information about any of the shooting incidents that have occurred this year are encouraged to contact Heartland CrimeStoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477) or visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. All CrimeStoppers tips are anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.
