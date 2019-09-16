The Associated Press

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia turned the clock back 24 years and the No. 25 Cavaliers handed Florida State another gut-wrenching defeat.

The Cavaliers stopped Cam Akers on a final-play run from the 4 on Saturday night and barely hung on for a 31-24 victory that was reminiscent of the one in 1995 when they stopped Warrick Dunn on the final play in handing the Seminoles’ their first ACC loss.

Wayne Taulapapa ran for three touchdowns, the last with 2:34 remaining, to cap a rally that seemed doomed after the Cavaliers were poised to tie it with 6:02 remaining until Brian Delaney was wide right on his extra point try, keeping the Seminoles ahead, 24-23.

The Cavaliers (3-0, 2-0 ACC) stopped Florida State on the next three plays, and Bryce Perkins led Virginia down the field. It took them just six plays to travel 72 yards with Joe Reed ripping off a 22-yard run and Perkins hitting Hasise Dubois for 35 yards to the Florida State 15.

A targeting call against Seminoles cornerback Renardo Green moved the ball to the 7, and two Taulapapa runs finished the drive.

Virginia improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2005, and fans stormed the field after the frenetic final few plays.

The Seminoles (1-2, 0-1) drove to the Virginia 4 for the final play of the game, helped by four 15-yard penalty calls against the Cavaliers, but with no timeouts remaining and both teams scrambling to line up, De’Vante Cross slowed Akers and Bryce Hall finished him off.

