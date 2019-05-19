SEBRING — Highlands Virtual Academy graduated nine high school seniors Friday, the second graduating class of the 53-student school.
In her farewell address, Samantha Alexis Goodwin, valedictorian, said the world they live in needs them to look to the future.
Dr. Brenda Longshore, Highlands County Superintendent of Schools, also reminded the graduates that they wanted the convenience of being able to travel — to expand their minds beyond the classroom — when they signed up for Virtual Academy.
“You have to stay positive and never lose the spark that ignites passions,” Longshore said.
Other graduates with Goodwin at Friday night’s ceremony at Circle Theatre were:
Koren Rose Beasley, Kayla Michele Comeau, Zoe Renee Cosgrave, Trinity Janelle Goggins, Taylor Marie Mendez, Hector Yamil Rodriguez, David Vincent Space and Cassandra Sierra Sturgill.
Both Gosgrave and Mendez took honors for also having already begun their associates degrees at South Florida State College.
Lorie Layfield, lead teacher at Virtual Academy, said the school, now just two years in operation, allows students to study from their homes as an alternative to traditional classroom learning.
It also serves to help students with credit recovery, she said, when needed.
Four of the five members of the School Board of Highlands County attended: Bill Brantley, Isaac Durrance, Jan Shoop and Donna Howerton. Jill Compton Twist was unable to attend.
At the event, Layfield announced the graduates as Longshore handed each their diplomas. Layfield also gave welcomes/introductions, presented the graduates to the audience and presided over moving of tassels.
David Space led the Pledge of Allegiance, while Rebekah Willis gave the invocation and benediction and led the audience in singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
